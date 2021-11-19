Contributor Log In
Is Your New Promotion Bringing You Down? Here’s How To Fix It

Asian woman working on laptop. Businesswoman busy working on laptop computer at office with colleagues in the background.
By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

It’s the start of a new year and you just got word that you’re receiving a promotion that includes a pay bump and more responsibility. The extra income puts a big smile on your face, but then the added responsibilities and pressure sink in and make you feel underprepared, or even like a fraud.

First thing’s first, take a breath and realize that you’re not alone. The term for this kind of self-doubt is impostor syndrome, and it’s described as a feeling of “phoniness in people who believe that they are not intelligent, capable or creative despite evidence of high achievement.”

Secondly, take a step back and analyze why you are where you are in the first place. You’re here because you’ve been acknowledged for your hard work, and now it’s up to you to rise to the occasion.

Here are some more methods to help you fill your new shoes:

  • Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Just because you’re in a higher position, doesn’t change the fact that it’s still a new position. Nobody is expected to know all the answers right away, so asking for help in your new role won’t come off as incompetence. In fact, a study in TIME magazine states that people who reach out when they have problems at work come off as more confident.
  • Ditch the concept of perfection. Nobody is perfect, but everyone likes to think that they are. Give yourself a break if you start to feel overworked, and if you’re stuck on a problem, reach out for some assistance or a fresh pair of eyes. You never know what a new perspective can bring to a situation.
  • Don’t get lost in the big picture. Instead of looking at the totality of your new responsibilities, take your new position one task at a time. Map out your day, and be sure to leave some room for surprises in case meetings spillover or a new project falls onto your desk. Connecting a series of important daily tasks we reaffirm that you can handle what’s being thrown your way rather than swimming in the expectations you think others have of you.

It’s so easy these days to get comfortable in our lives. When we feel unmotivated, however, is when we start to get burned out. If you’ve been given the opportunity to rise in the company ladder, then now is the time to step up and prove the higher-ups right. Take your new challenge in stride and let the best version of you shine through.

For a FREE course to land a new job you love, launch your dream business, or find your purpose, visit https://ashleystahl.com/

    Ashley Stahl

    I'm a career coach, keynote speaker, podcast host (You Turn Podcast) and author, here to help you step into a career you're excited about and aligned with. This may look like coaching you 1:1, hosting you in one of my courses, or meeting you at one of workshops or keynote speaking engagements! I also own CAKE Publishing, a house of ghostwriters, copywriters, publicists and SEO whizzes that help companies and influencers expand their voice online. Before being an entrepreneur, I was an award-winning counterterrorism professional who helped the Pentagon in Washington, DC with preparing civilians to prepare for the frontlines of the war on terror.

