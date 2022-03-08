Is your leadership style outdated?

While you may have mastered the ways of a traditional workplace, the strategies that led to your rise to power might not work anymore.Your leadership style is outdated.The workforce demographics have shifted, and millennials – born between 1980 and 2000 – now make up roughly one-third of U.S. employees. That means about 66 million young […]
Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies
Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies
I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace. I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders. I am a speaker, trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast.