Is Your Immune System Ready For Winter?

Summer is generally a time when everyone feels good. There is plenty of fresh produce to eat for vitamins, and everyone tends to get enough fresh air and exercise. Except for the very hottest nights, all that fresh air and exercise is also good for promoting a full night’s sleep. As winter approaches, there are several complications.

1. More Time Indoors

When days get colder and it becomes dark by late afternoon, we start spending more time indoors. We receive less sunlight so we make less vitamin D and we may even develop seasonal affective disorder (SAD) which can make us less inclined to go out and have fun. Except for skiers, people tend to hang out inside.

Maybe think about why you spend so little time outdoors in winter. Could it be that you just aren’t bundled up enough? Fall and winter are actually beautiful seasons and if you are dressed for it, a walk around your neighborhood or a short hike through the woods can be fun. Don’t skimp on layers, including scarves and a hat. Felling warm enough can certainly make the outside more fun.

Seeing the sun will help you feel better emotionally and one day’s happy walk outside might just lead to a whole season of them.

2. The Switch to Comfort Food

Are you eating properly as the days get colder? The desire for comfort food sets in right around October and comfort food generally is full of carbs, but not necessarily vitamins. Eating the heavier foods you love in properly sized proportions is fine, as long as you fit in enough fruits and vegetables.

If a cold fruit smoothie doesn’t appeal to you on a frigid morning, start turning your attention to soups. Slow cookers and instant pots are plentiful and relatively inexpensive. Even the busiest person can add chopped vegetables to broth and let it simmer all day. If neither of these options appeals to you, but you want to try to be healthier this winter, consider supplements. If you have no idea where to begin, have a look at Activated You reviews.

Get used to making yourself a soothing drink at night. Hot tea with lemon (especially green tea) is great at boosting immunity and the lemon will give you a little extra vitamin C. Another soothing drink you can try is golden milk. The “golden” part is available already mixed. Just add it to warm milk. The ingredients in golden milk also boost immunity, as well as providing many other benefits.

3. The Flu’s Favorite Season

Exactly at this time when we move indoors, viruses take hold because they love cold air. Think about it: when we have fevers, it’s because our bodies are trying to kill invading viruses. Viruses don’t like heat. So cooler winter air combined with environments where everyone’s inhaling each other’s germs is a prime opportunity for viruses to spread.

One other thing that viruses hate is moist air. Luckily for them, most heated spaces are also dry. When you’re inside for long periods of time, try a humidifier.

If you’re in an environment that you can’t control, like an office for eight hours a day, at least keep your body hydrated. If you’re allowed to, consider adding plants, flowers in vases or even a 1 or 2 gallon setup for a betta fish. They don’t need filters and prefer still water. Bettas generally do well in office environments and their water will hydrate the air while the fish destresses you.

Start taking care of your immune system before prime sickness time arrives. With just a few changes to your lifestyle, you’ll be able to sail through this winter well and happy. Right now, try writing in a journal your plans for a happy and healthy winter and what you’ll need to accomplish it. This year, be prepared and there’s a chance that winter just might become your favorite season.