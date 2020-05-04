Is Your Bucket of Energy Full or Depleted? Take This Test.

Let’s take 15 minutes to do some self-reflecting. Answer the questions below and see where you can learn more about yourself and where you can make healthy adjustments.

QUESTION #1

When the alarm goes off, do you get up right away? Or do you hit the snooze button once, twice, or ten times? How does your answer tie in with what time you hit your pillow the night before?

We have a finite amount of energy. It is limited!

QUESTION #2

Do you know what gives you energy and what takes energy away?

Jim Rowell, of Rising Sun Consultants LLC, explains, “Although I’m an introvert, I engage with people daily and speak at events. To reenergize, I need to be in a quiet place to reflect and process my thoughts. Others need to be around people to become energized. They need interactions, relationships, and conversations. They get energy from other people, activities, and hobbies.”

Every day, energy is being given and taken (back and forth). Here are some things that either give or take energy:

Interactions with others

Noises

Lights

Studying

Strategizing

Smells

Physical activities

Daily tasks/Errands

QUESTION #3

Do you understand what draws energy in and out of you?

When more energy is depleted than deposited, you end up with a host of issues including being:

Stressed

Cranky

Grumpy

Short

Testy

Intolerant

Overwhelmed

Exhausted

A lot of it has more to do with energy than time. If we’re not aware of that, then you begin to behave and react out of those emotions that are generated. As the energy goes away, you lose the ability to manage your behavior.

When you have enough energy, what you have to say can be filtered so that, socially and professionally, you are easy to be around.

HOW DID YOU DO?

Did you find yourself in the FULL or DEPLETED category? How can you make adjustments so that your responses to people around you, whether verbal or expressive, can be grace-filled and kind?

