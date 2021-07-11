<strong>Is Your Body Going Haywire? It Could Be Climate Change.</strong>

In the 2020 pandemic year, everyone had at least one challenging situation they had to manage related to physical or mental health, through the mind-body connection. The crisis overwhelmed us to adapt to situational stressors or looming anxiety from personal situations even if they weren’t forefront in our minds. The immediate stressors created daily body havoc, overeating, or inflammations as outward signs.

As an optimist and life learner, I believe whatever you went through (or are going through) is meant to help you grow and so you can sustainably live healthy and happy beyond your trials.

While I’m a believer in meditation, yoga, and healthy ways, they don’t solve full-blown problems that have gone on too long. Prayer can be healing and can save you, but doesn’t always work immediately in nature’s duality.

So in my corner, in 2020, I experienced a new problem showing up as eczema, a skin inflammation disorder from an overactive immune system. The situation was almost unbearable. I had never experienced anything like this new invader controlling many parts of my day and night.

Prior, I was used to having uneventful health days which meant my body was running optimally. My eczema situation lasted two months in the summer and when it finally ended on its own, my body was back to its normal and I could think, act and make my usual choices, without considering taking care of my eczema skin like a crying baby.

By that fall, I had forgotten all about eczema and hoped it would never come back as I continued my daily journey and went back to focusing on homeopathic ways of taking care of my year-round sinus allergies that developed a few years before.

Then one year later, exactly to the day like a birthday, the summer eczema intruder reappeared and found its way on my skin again, looking different than the year before, and on different skin body parts.

Immediately I started to question: had I taken for granted my body in some way? Was I doing something wrong? What was going on? And would this be a new annual or even worse, chronic situation I could face?

I needed answers.

So I looked for signs and clues.

Hmmm… I thought about how my life situation had changed from the first incident. Since then, I had moved down the street, so I crossed out the idea that it could be something about the house ad behind the walls (that I know can exist as decades earlier I had a pneumonia incident from a modern office with mold that I had worked at).

Secondly, I was content I no longer held any stressful jobs that caused me anxiety.

And I got back to my healthy eating self since the beginning of the pandemic where I kept a pantry that had boxed snacks, just in case.

Throughout this time, I stayed a trim size 4. The only realistic causes I could come up with from the first to second eczema incident that could be eczema triggers was the fact I was aging, and the changing environment — specifically global warming.

The worse part during this trial, that by the way, I’m still going through, is I ended up in the hospital emergency room after the first week when blisters started forming on one foot. And an antibiotic IV tube was dripped into my veins to fight a foot infection. Eczema had grown from an uncomfortable, daily seasonal situation that I endured into a potentially serious one.

And still with no end or resolution in sight yet for eczema as it continues to creep up in other body parts, a bit like a horror movie… I am and remain hopeful with new awareness-knowledge, and learning from previous experiences that I have an opportunity to resolve my problem with a continued anti-inflammatory diet and the help of my upcoming specialist doctor visits. And then to be grateful for my health, on the other side.

Are You Health-Conscious Thinking?

Eczema and other health inflammations can happen to anyone at any time, but I believe that our world is becoming so complex and adding chaos to our bodies.

Now more than ever, thinking and acting healthy is your first defense.

As a health-conscious thinker, this is what I believe…

I believe you are what you eat and food is medicine. Up to this point, I’ve taken care of myself and my skin to the best of my ability. When you think this way, you can let go of guilt, but it’s still a shock to a healthy mind-body system.

As someone who likes researching nutrition daily and eating healthy, I’ve known about the power of vitamins and antioxidants since I was in college and even sold vitamins from a “green” company that also carried a line of eco-friendly cleaning products.

I take my nutrition seriously…

I seek healthy foods and variety as you and I have seen how new research findings appear and change our choices.

I consider what I put in my body, and prepare daily meals that are both nutritious, preventatively healthy, and enjoyable. I keep thinking about how some people take better care of their cars than they do their bodies.

I’m also a doer and especially when it comes to the topic of health. I’m a fan of prevention and Ayurveda that I started practicing in 2008, which hasn’t caught onto our modern American society. We’re still used to fixing and curing what’s broken.

And finally, I’m someone who watches environmental change and daily weather. You may not remember those days when we could call the weather number to hear the daily weather recording for the area. I did that. And now we have a weather app on our phone (plus television news) that shows us everything from the temperatures and daily humidity to the types of pollen in the environment.

I tell you all this because no matter how healthy you are, you are not the cause. But you and all of us together can be the solution.

The environmental changes are every day and everywhere, there’s no hiding from our earth. I never had allergies to outdoor pollutants and pollen until a few years ago when I started noticing the shift in my reaction to east coast pollen in trees, grasses, hay fever, and ragweed.

Year-round allergies, I believe, are heavily from climate change. Most allergy doctor’s offices have grown and seen patients every day, where someone in most households from Florida to the Northeast is affected.

Finding Health Solutions (They’re Out There!)

And now that you know what I’m about is climate change affecting our health… this doesn’t end the problem.

I share an eczema problem with 30 million Americans (about one in ten will have in their lifetime) and so many others around the world, and we recognize in awareness (National Eczema Week runs Sept. 13-19, 2021).

Like many areas of medicine malady mysteries that still have no solutions, eczema, has no known cure yet, no known root cause, or one-size-fits-all solution.

But one thing is for sure, eczema lowers the quality of life for anyone who has been through an experience or is going through (like I am).

So as I look for solutions, trying testing one itch cream after another to find the right one, I think of my ancestors who used natural solutions that I aspire to.

I wonder how they survived eczema and summer eczema without using soothing ice, before modern machinery and freezers were invented.

Like me, I’m sure they spent many sleepless nights or sleeping only a few hours per night until the body finally gave up in tiredness.

But they survived.

And we today can thrive.

Like me, I’m sure they spent many sleepless nights or sleeping only a few hours per night until the body finally gave up in tiredness.

But they survived.

I live with the “never give up hope” and “be your advocate” mantras. While little ‘ol me can’t change the climate situation and triggers in my environment, which I believe is the biggest global challenge we have staring us in the face, I can do my part.

I can get healthy and continue to pass on the message and raise awareness of creating global sustainability and “save our planet” that Netflix documentaries try to do, like Before the Flood and Kiss the Ground led by Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Woody Harrelson.

I’ll end with this…

Decades earlier, I skipped high school to be in the DC downtown mall for the April 15 Earth Day rally. I believed and still believe, saving our environment, a bipartisan challenge, is the most worthy cause of our generation.

On that Earth Day, actor-celebrities and famous bands performed to raise society’s awareness for daily recycling and answering the question: how will we save the planet?

I believe we are past that tipping point. Minimalism living, reducing plastics, and consuming less waste that can’t be recycled or composted is just beginning.

Today’s relevant and urgent sustainability question should be: where does it all go? And not

being able to answer should lead to the follow-up question: what will we do about it?

And what will you do about your mind-body situation challenges, so you can be in control of your health?… because when you’re healthy you can help others, causes, and be your best self.