Is Your Body A Waste Site?

Toxic overload may be contributing to a wide range of symptoms. We are exposed to toxins daily and can acquire them from our environment by breathing, ingesting, or coming into physical contact with them. Many Americans have been exposed to chemicals for decades through eating an excess of processed foods, living in the city, or […]

Over the years working in the Wellness Industry I found that the majority of people were not even aware that toxicity may be causing distress on them physically or mentally.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the average American consumes

Four pounds of pesticides each year and has residues from over 400 toxic substances in their body.

More than 3,000 chemical additives are found in the foods we eat.

More than 10,000 chemical solvents, emulsifiers and preservatives are used in food processing

1,000 new chemicals are introduced each year

Toxic overload may be contributing to a wide range of symptoms, such as

  • Frequent, unexplained headaches
  • Back or joint pain
  • arthritis, 
  • chronic respiratory problems, 
  • sinus problems or asthma 
  • abnormal body odor, 
  • bad breath or coated tongue, 
  • food allergies, 
  • poor digestion or chronic constipation with intestinal bloating or gas, 
  • brittle nails and hair, 
  • psoriasis, 
  • adult acne, 
  • unexplained weight gain over 10 pounds, 
  • unusually poor memory, 
  • chronic insomnia, 
  • depression, 
  • irritability, 
  • chronic fatigue, 
  • and problems from immune weakness can all be related to toxicity. 

5 Foods That Naturally Detox Our Systems

Amino acids are great at removing metals from the body – Eating an animal protein diet, or in supplement form for those who wish to refrain from animal protein.

Cilantro is just one super-herb that may effectively remove heavy metals (aluminum, mercury, and lead in particular.) Also, because these metals can damper the immune system, cilantro is also recognized as an immune-booster.

High sulfur vegetables such as onions and garlic may also work to eliminate heavy metals. Along with these, foods like eggs, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage also have high sulfur content.

The SUPERFOOD known as chlorella may serve as a mild chelation-helper. You can find it in supplement form or as a powder to add to various dishes. 

Blue-Green Algae is also a heavy metal chelator.

