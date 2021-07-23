Is Traveling Good for Your Mental Health?

You know that feeling when you’re on vacation, and everything is new, exciting, and a little bit scary? It’s like an adventure! Traveling can contribute to your mental well-being in many ways. One of the biggest benefits of travel is how it challenges your brain because you have to make sense out of different situations – this may be helpful for those who are looking for alternatives treatments such as therapy.

This is because it builds self-esteem and confidence. Upon returning home, you can work faced with the same challenges in your own environment. Traveling to a new country will give you more purpose than just being another number on that white noise.

You’ll learn not only about the history of the place but also its culture and etiquette along the way. Gaining knowledge is one thing, yet putting it into practice is another. Traveling helps build personal strength through tolerance and patience as all these experiences contribute to overall better mental health.

1. Travel helps us develop a sense of adventure and a positive mindset

What’s better than waking up on your first day overseas feeling excited rather than anxious? By accepting the risks that come with travel, you contribute to developing a positive mindset and sense of adventure. You see, it is impossible to experience all these great things without taking some form of risk. This idea is known as ‘risk compensation theory‘- if we do something risky but still end up coming out unscathed, and then we are likely to feel braver towards similar situations in the future.

Travel teaches us that every day can be a new beginning. Even if we’ve had a terrible time on our travels, the next day can bring with it new experiences and opportunities for happiness.

2. It challenges your senses

What better way to get the mind working than to give it a good challenge? After all, challenging ourselves is what life is about. Travelling will inevitably test our senses, and on top of that, it’ll take you out of your comfort zone- even if you don’t move beyond your own borders! The big picture is that we would all benefit from more mental stimulation instead of passively accepting monotonous lives. We carry out routine activities day after day.

Because travel encourages an active lifestyle, it may help improve concentration and memory capacity. Using the GetYourGuide app, you can find and book the best tours for you while your mind is challenged to adapt to new environments. Therefore, when you return home, these skills can be applied directly to your everyday life. Travelling allows us to see things from a different perspective and helps us grow as a person.

3. A break from life improves self-image/confidence

People can be shy and withdrawn when they are going through life. Traveling helps break down these barriers by allowing us to experience new cultures. Traveling naturally puts us out there in front of other people, so why not take advantage of it?

When we get to know people from abroad, or even when we meet new people back at home, it gives us a much-needed confidence boost to make friends. You can have interesting conversations with all sorts of people! Many travelers find the traveling process stressful, but once they’ve settled in one place for a while, they become more confident in themselves and others.

4. Travel helps us appreciate life

Let’s face it: No matter your nationality, there will always be things you dislike about life back home. Some may not feel comfortable around certain people. In contrast, others may only enjoy rare aspects of their lifestyle.

Travel teaches us to appreciate our home country for all its good points. It also helps us make the most of what we have while abroad- it’s hard to complain about the lack of vegan restaurants or fresh produce when they are nowhere to be seen!

5. Travel improves communication skills

Being able to communicate effectively with other people is an incredibly valuable skill for traveling. Try to remember that people around the world are just doing their best, so try not to judge them harshly or get frustrated with them! Even if you’re only intending on staying in one place for a short time, it really helps if you can at least understand body language, so you know when someone else wants a bit of quiet time and freedom, rather than trying to be the center of attention all the time.

Conclusion

Travel helps us to grow in ways that we may not expect. Travelling can be a great catalyst for things like self-awareness, confidence, and understanding of other cultures/countries. This is why it should be taken seriously as a tool to maintain mental well-being.