Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is too much sitting making you sick and fat?

Exercise is not the key to weight loss. However, it has an important supporting role and can sometimes be overlooked.  We, humans, are designed to move. Our ancestors moved a lot. For the vast majority of our evolutionary history, we humans have had to exert ourselves, often quite strenuously, to get food, find shelter and simply […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Exercise is not the key to weight loss. However, it has an important supporting role and can sometimes be overlooked. 

We, humans, are designed to move. Our ancestors moved a lot. For the vast majority of our evolutionary history, we humans have had to exert ourselves, often quite strenuously, to get food, find shelter and simply survive.

Today, in modern society most people spend the majority of their time indoors, sitting on their bottoms. This mismatch between our evolutionary biology and our modern lifestyles contributes to all manner of chronic diseases. Too much sitting is associated with many unpleasant health problems, ranging from weight gain to cardiovascular disease and poorer mental health.

There is no escaping it. Movement improves our mood, our brains, and our bodies. Exercise improves weight loss through building up muscle (which increases basal metabolic rate), buy reducing insulin resistance, and allowing us to better burn our own body fat.

Exercise, or rather, regular movement protects us from the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle which are bad for our entire body (mind and brains included).

Sitting all day and being sedentary is bad for us. It appears that prolonged sitting increases the risk of heart disease through several mechanisms, including decreased HDL “good” cholesterol and elevated triglycerides, increased insulin resistance, increased blood pressure. Prolonged sitting also increases the risk of osteoporosis. It may even cause the thinning of our brain! This all sounds like bad news.

The good news is, that small bursts of movement done regularly can make a great difference to our health. A fascinating study done in April 2020 showed that just 4 seconds of intense exercise several times a day can prevent elevated triglycerides caused by prolonged sitting.

Check out the study here.

Clearly, we do not need to be doing marathon training or professional bodybuilding to improve our health with movement. It just needs to be daily, regular movement. 

The benefits of movement to our mental health can be huge. With the social isolation, disconnection, loss, and grief many feel with the COVID-19 pandemic, nurturing mental health have never been more important. Movement is a useful, safe, and free intervention that can help improve our moods today.

The mental benefits of moving your body and exercise have a neurochemical basis.  Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, and stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators. Exercise is also great for our pride and self-confidence. 

Regular movement is key here.

Sit less, move more! 

Some Suggestions to cultivate a joy of movement:

-Get a pedometer and aim for 10,000 steps per day

-Build a standing desk

-Sit on a yoga ball while doing work

-Integrate as much light activity into your day as possible

-Take standing breaks every 30 minutes at work – set a timer

-Do some squats and lunges in your office

-Stand up during meetings

-Have walking meetings

-Walk or bike to work or school, if it’s too far drive only part of the way and walk/ride the rest

-Use the stairs

-Take a morning or evening walk with your partner, dog, or children

-Find a hobby that moves you!

-Dance in your living room (I love this one! The daggier the dancing the better in my opinion)

Join an activity group that involves outdoor exercise, such as a running, cycling, or hiking club. Try Ballroom dancing, bowling. gardening, and cooking. Pick something that’s fun and that fits your lifestyle

Finding something doable and finding something fun is the key to sticking with it!

Take care, wonderful humans.

Lucy and Mary 

Dr Lucy Burns and Dr Mary Barson 

Real Life Medicine

    Real Life Medicine

    Dr Lucy Burns, Dr | Lifestyle Medicine Physician | Weight Management Expert at Real Life Medicine

    Dr Lucy Burns is an Australian Doctor with a passion for helping her patients lose weight and optimise their health. She is an expert in the hormonal model of obesity and a behaviour change specialist

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Stressing In and Stressing Out

    by Paul Spector MD
    Community//

    Why exercise is the key to healthy ageing

    by Mike Souheil
    Health Works
    Community//

    Simple And Health Friendly Activites

    by Helena Parker

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.