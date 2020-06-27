Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is this the Fall of Rome?

Or just a flirtation with dissolution?

By
AGORA-CHRISTIANS-DESTROYING-STATUES
AGORA-CHRISTIANS-DESTROYING-STATUES

History made us and history will shepherd us to a good path.

I am by no means the first to observe historical parallels between the remarkable events we are witnessing today and the Fall of Rome (and the collapse of other civilizations alike). So this week I invited back to BIYF Marketing – Dr. Alexander Rosenthal-Pubúl and Dr. Miles Smit, two PhD. Philosophy majors and founders of The Petrarch Institute (http://www.petrarch-institute.com/).

BIYF Marketing with Dr. Alexander Rosenthal-Pubúl and Dr. Miles Smit – ▶️ FULL VIDEO ▶️ https://youtu.be/J6QcgGnwPFw

Let’s take stock of just a few of these parallels:

  • A widening polarization and civil unrest.
  • Economic instability and greater wealth disparity.
  • A rise in government corruption and political instability.
  • A gradual decline in the traditional values on which modern Western Civilization was founded.
  • And of course, at this moment, we are still confronted with COVID-19 (a Plague).

Here are some of my key takeaways from this interview:

The good news is that Rome, like many other great civilizations, often flirted with decline without necessarily falling off the cliff. So our demise is far from a forgone or inevitable conclusion. Hope remains.

If we are to prevent further decline we should consider the following:

  • History made us and history will shepherd us to a good path.
“History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamour of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”
Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • It would be wise to revitalize the values on which Western Civilization was founded.
  • We would do well to devalue luxury and shun greed.
  • It would be prudent for us to recognize and better appreciate the broader social dividends of community and robust families.

We should consider the necessary interconnection between Freedom and Responsibility and renew our sense of patriotism and the importance of civic action and public service.

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
JFK
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Winston Churchill
  • RosaParks
  • Nelson Mandela
  • Muhammad Ali
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Malcom X
  • JFK
  • Mahatma Gandhi
  • David Bowie
  • Anselmo Ramos
  • Abraham_ Lincoln
Be BALLZY #BeBALLZY Gallary – BIYF.Marketing

Originally published on BIYF Marketing

Julian Smit

Julian Smit, CEO at J.D. Nevins Communications

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Find Your Tribe Julian Smit #LivingFearlessly #ThriveGlobal
Community//

Find Your Tribe

by Lisa McDonald
Community//

I See You, I Hear You, and You Are Loved

by Juliette 33°
Community//

A Neuroscientist Explains the Brain

by Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.