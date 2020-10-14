“Is this even true?” With Beau Henderson & Mary Elizabeth Beary

Remind people to ask themselves when those stressful or worrisome, even sad thoughts crop up — “Is this even true?” Nine of 10 times it is not true, and that discovery is enough to move your thoughts to the next highest thought. “My healing is on it’s way,” “My soulmate can wait while I progress in my creations and best life,” “Even if I do wind up with the virus or any other illness — I take healthy steps to make it through super well and healthy.” Be your own best friend in your mind.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Elizabeth Beary.

Mary Elizabeth Beary is an expert in energy medicine, mind/body/spirit wellness and is also a teacher and author in holistic wellness topics and advanced energy medicine. As a certified, practicine Usui Reiki Practitioner, she works with clients of all ages, from all walks of life, with a variety of challenges or desires for themselves. Each week, she shares new content, tools, techniques and laughter on her Find Your Fabulous Facebook page; @Findyourfabulousnow. She understands the inherent patterns of healing, and believes it is innate in us all, and she guides people back into greater wellness, no matter what circumstances are for them.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Since childhood, I could sense illness and sadness in people and animals. It was troubling for me, I think because if I knew it, and no one else seemed to be addressing it — than surely I must need to. As a kid, the only thing I had was prayer, and the off-chance that my parents would let me bring home every animal — wild or domestic that I wanted to rescue. From there, much later in my thirties, I began having visible, with my physical eyes, mystical experiences. I could see auras, even of plants, of people and it all just grew. To the extent that I can see our light body blueprints! I can see the light blueprints of angels as well, that’s how they appear to me. Knowing something was really going on, I sought teachers, religious and spiritual experts — later becoming trained and attuned by an Irish shaman as a Usui Reiki practitioner in Pawling, NY. That was 2010, today it’s my mission every day to help the world understand healing, your divine empowerment and that it’s so easy.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Wow, there are so many. I love, love books and reading. I think ‘Embraced by the Light’ by Betty Eadie — it’s her account of Heaven and the why’s and how’s of creation from heaven’s standpoint, that she learned during her near-death experience. Also, anything from Caroline Myss, Elizabeth Gilbert or Don Miquel. Embraced by the Light enlightened me of the layers of choices and the why behind why we are here and just how different things are energetically and spiritually — as opposed to the physical experience of it all here on planet earth. It shifted my understanding and wildly grew my consciousness, awareness and understanding. It is huge in how it transforms your everyday experiences because you understand what is really behind the scenes of our experiences and things.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1 — Everything is in a state of healing at all times. Everything. You are a part of nature just as the oceans, planets, stars, animals. There is within the life force energy keeping all of us alive, the planets in place and more — healing. The innate ability to heal. Nature heals itself during each season. Grass grows back after a fire, after winter. Your skin heals after a superficial wound or cut. Right now, the collective is healing, too. Consider it the cocoon of rebirth — it doesn’t feel good.

2 — Remember that always — not everything is what it seems. There is always, always more behind the scenes. What is being made manifest, balanced or corrected in the heavens has simply yet to unfold here in the 3-D world. Just as everything is healing at all times, everything is being righted or corrected as well. It can be no other way — this is a universal law of creation. Trust the process, allow it to unfold, deep breaths and quiet time in nature along the way.

3 — More people care and more people are genuinely good people than what the media has us believe. For folks doing things we see as wrong, bad or criminal — forgive them for they know not what they do. Not everyone is taught or given positive examples of living life or making good choices. Send those people love, protection and forgiveness, too. Highlight the goodness of people or even animals in your mind — it’s all there.

4 — Our youth. The youth of our world and our country are paying attention. To you, to conversation, to decisions, even to your fears. They will have more compassion, empathy and levels of understanding and even coping than any generations before them! Trust this, and teach your children well. Our youth has very deep hearts and they’ve come equipped with resilience, love, insight, innovation and creativity. Trust that indeed, they will take very active roles in recreating this world so that it is more sustainable, loving and accessible for all.

5 — Know that upheaval was needed in order for the new world emerging, to emerge fully and in ways that support the highest good, health, wellness and happiness of all. All faiths, cultures, races, religions. Our world, as most of us have known — could no longer be sustained by archaic frameworks of living, economies and hardship of the planet and everything on it. The world was not sustainable. Old, archaic, centuries-long traditions will not easily say goodbye. We are witnessing that conflict, the falling so that brighter emerges. It is emerging and will continue to. Remember that YOU are literally recreating a new world every single day. With your thoughts, words, deeds. Every single choice you make now counts in ways barely comprehensible — you matter. Your light matters. Share your light more than ever right now, and take a larger role in creating this brave, beautiful new world unfolding today.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1 — Remember the above: Every single choice you make now counts in ways barely comprehensible — you matter. Your light matters. Share your light more than ever right now, and take a larger role in creating this brave, beautiful new world unfolding today.

2 — in a world where isolating and distance is a must — find and integrate ways to connect to those you love most, or those who you guess may need a smile or a laugh or a little help. Send the text, make the call, kock on that door and offer your kindness.

3 — People feel starved for kindness and generosity, they’re feeling alone and even scared. List 3 things you can do today to help someone, anyone feel cared for and important, less alone. Then do at least one of them.

4 — Acknowledge, without diving deep into a person’s pain body. As Eckhart Tolle explains, we all have this pain body. It can be made of very old wounds that no longer affect us, though when something triggers it’s pattern imprint it is alive and well, and wants attention and drama. Witness, acknowledge and steer conversations towards solutions and self-care.

5 — Remind people to ask themselves when those stressful or worrisome, even sad thoughts crop up — “Is this even true?” Nine of 10 times it is not true, and that discovery is enough to move your thoughts to the next highest thought. “My healing is on it’s way,” “My soulmate can wait while I progress in my creations and best life,” “Even if I do wind up with the virus or any other illness — I take healthy steps to make it through super well and healthy.” Be your own best friend in your mind.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

1 — meditation and prayer. Dedicated 20–30 minutes a day with all digital devices off.

2 — get outside and exercise. Even if it is simple walking, stretches, yoga, bike-riding. You must allow healing and centering that nature provides.

3 — seek professional help. There are so many therapies now available online. Do an online search for your preferences or get referrals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Take nothing personally. Chances are negative behaviors or reactions have zero to do with you. It’s another person’s struggles, insecurities, fears, frustrations and wounds that often react — badly. I am ultra sensitive. Gratefully, my connection with God is very real, vibrant and super cool, so I have honed the art of transmuting energy received or experienced rather quickly. If ever I am treated badly I generally get over it more quickly than ever, and even thrive by the lesson learned. I also stop, drop and delete, say no, to anyone or anything not good for me at any given moment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Teaching universal principles of energy, creation and life that are in line with ‘everything is in a state of healing at all times’ so that people understood the mechanics of that and are far more empowered and will heal or transcend literally anything. That’s how I teach folks to ‘find their fabulous’ and fabulous is my code word for your spirit. Which is our greatest healer aside from God and nature.

What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?

Facebook: @findyourfabulousnow and my website www.findyourfabulous.co.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!