Is There Some Higher Intelligence Operating the World

Is there some higher intelligence operating (God and so on) the world?

Ideas about higher intelligence (God and so on) come in the mind as we see things happening (liked or disliked) beyond our control or beyond our intelligence.

We shift to the idea of higher intelligence as we do not understand – why we have to face unpleasant, painful happenings.

When you are stuck up and are not able to cover up or find a logical, rational, satisfactory explanation in respect of ‘what is happening’ or ‘what is troubling you’ – you begin to coin theories to explain away what is troubling you.

Can we face ‘as is’ whether liked or disliked, painful or pleasurable without coining any idea including that of higher intelligence?

This facing throws us in the fluid field.

You begin to see higher intelligence not as something out there or separate from you. This seeing has no end.

Unless you are in immediate physical danger – the Totality is here and now, however discomforting or pleasurable the moment is.

The fundamental issue before man is-how to deal with, when he faces something which he does not like, finds irritating or when he is face to face with uncertainty, which he is unable to cover up.

All pain and uncertainty is psychological discomfort, if not immediate physical danger. Not to run away from this discomfort by solacing explanations is the key, is the concentration of whole energy here.

Now one begins to see ‘what is True’.