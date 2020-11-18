Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is The Way Schools Teach Students Purpose Wrong?

What should I major in? A college Student's journey into finding purpose. A common saying we often hear is “Find your true purpose and you’ll be happy in life!” Seems simple enough, right? The simple concept of “finding and pursuing your purpose” is supposed to be motivational, yet it’s a source of a lot of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What should I major in? A college Student's journey into finding purpose.

A common saying we often hear is “Find your true purpose and you’ll be happy in life!” Seems simple enough, right? The simple concept of “finding and pursuing your purpose” is supposed to be motivational, yet it’s a source of a lot of anxiety among people of all ages, due to the fundamentally flawed way we teach people, especially students, to go about finding purpose. The limitation in the idea is how it’s presented to be too concrete, simplified and self-absorbed. Our purpose as human beings is not concrete, it is prone to change over time as we do and it does not only involve ourselves, we should teach students to see purpose realistically, as we relate to others. The reality is, in order to find our purpose, we must let go of the fear that we might never achieve it. 

When I first started college, I remember the long period of frustration I began  as I journeyed into figuring out what I wanted to study, this journey led me to making a ton of changes in my life and after a couple of dropped classes I felt hopeless. The thing is, like many of my fellow college students, I never found a subject in college I was so passionate about to make it my job or “purpose.” Therefore, I choose to study subjects that I always found difficult, yet interesting like physics or mathematics, which oftentimes ended up in me feeling guilty because I felt I should be choosing “my calling” or something I am good at and not something that didn’t come naturally to me. Simply put, I thought “ if it doesn’t come naturally to me, it must not be my purpose, right?” This is a common mistake many of us college students make in deciding what we want to study; we find something that is easy and then limit ourselves to that. Though the truth is that we are looking at purpose the wrong way.

I came upon inspiration in my journey of finding purpose when I read a blog titled “A Leap Into Infinity”  from Open Future Institute founder Gerard Senehi on his journey into what he calls infinity. While I found it at first confusing, he described an experience of awe and wonder he had, while hiking at Acadia National Park, where he was struck by the beauty and seemingly unending natural land around him. This feeling of revelation is something many of us experience at one point in our lives as we realize how small and insignificant our life is in comparison to the vastness and complexity of the world around us; a concept called “higher consciousness” by psychologists. When one goes through this experience of self humbling it is truly the first step into leaping into infinity — of our minds. I realized that only through the detachment of selfish desires can we thoroughly unlock the infinity within us and achieve our highest creative potential. To look past ourselves, but instead to the world around us unlocks our minds from the cage that is ourselves.  

The most motivating mind set I achieved was not seeing purpose as an overarching goal I needed to find, but an odyssey that life will take me on; when teaching students whether in high school or college on how to find purpose it is important to teach young people to be ready to jump into the unknown. It is a ship where the destination is infinite, and it doesn’t matter where the destination is, only that we have set sail. Purpose is the powerful drive within us to be and do more for the world around us and our fellow human beings. Just like we have many interests, this drive can be fueled by an infinite amount of inspiration. Once we look beyond ourselves that is when we let go of the one-dimensional purpose we are often taught to chase. You see, greatest motivation towards finding purpose is when one is driven by something greater than oneself, because the reality is that the world is bigger than just ourselves and once we realize that we will escape the box that is ourselves and journey towards the infinite possibilities and passions within us.

    Natalia Inoa

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    What’s My Purpose in Life
    Community//

    I Tried Finding the Answer to the Question “What’s My Purpose in Life?”

    by Nora Brown
    PM Images/Getty Images
    Community//

    Three Easy Ways to Figure Out Your Life Purpose

    by Kathy Caprino
    Wisdom//

    What’s Your Purpose?

    by Tzivia Gover

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.