Is the Thrive Lifestyle For You?

Have you ever considered working from home but don’t know how to get started? There are a variety of ways to work from home, including freelance writing or artistry, working for a company but doing the work at home, or selling products. Thrive is a company that focuses on selling organic and healthy foods, as well as all-natural cleaning and hygiene products. If you’re interested in selling items from home, or if you want to save some money on buying healthier products, then the Thrive lifestyle could be for you.

What Does Thrive Sell?

Thrive sells over 6000 unique products, which gives customers a lot to choose from. As mentioned earlier, most of the products are either organic, all-natural, or otherwise healthy. Over 500 of the products are from the Thrive brand, with the rest being from other reputable health brands.

Some of the most popular items sold on Thrive include essential oils, protein powder, clean wines, organic snacks and sweets, vitamins and supplements, meat packages, cold brew coffee, tea, trail mix, moisturizer, conditioner, and more.

What Is the Thrive Membership?

Thrive requires that all customers have a membership before being able to buy their goods. If you are nervous about this– don’t be! Thrive comes with a 30-day trial membership. On average, a membership costs about $5 a month.

Having a membership is totally worth it! With a membership, customers can save between 20-50% on select products. Members can also refine searches based on dietary restrictions. There are also a variety of other deals and free items members who spend a given amount each month.

How Can You Become a Seller?

One unique thing about Thrive is that there is no charge for becoming a Brand Promoter. There are also no purchase requirements or hidden fees for maintaining this position with Thrive. Once you have signed up, you can begin selling!

Before you can make a commission on the products, you have to become a Qualified & Active seller. To become Qualified, you must sell at least 100PV of products total. To become and remain Active, you must continue to sell 100PV a month. The products sold can either be purchased by you or by others.

How Much Can You Make With Thrive?

There are a variety of ways to make money with Thrive, and depending on how you go about this determines how much money you make. You can easily ask friends and family members to purchase from you. However, the more profitable route is to hold parties or other events to get people interested in Thrive. On average, a seller earns about $90 in commissions per party. So, the more parties someone throws, the more money they are likely to gain.

If throwing parties isn’t your thing, then you can instead sell the products online. Whether you want to make your own website or sell them through Facebook or another social media page, you could, in theory, make a living entirely from your computer.

The longer you stay with the company and the more people you have working for you, the more you are also likely to gain. There are several ranks within Thrive, and the higher your rank, the more you are likely to sell. The lowest rank, Mentor, makes around $300 a month. The highest rank is Platinum, which earns up to $11,000 a month.

What are the Other Perks?

You can earn more than just money from selling with Thrive. One of the thrive reviews written by Danish on Odyssey mentions that if you get two people to join the Autoship program, then you earn free Thrive samples. You can use these yourself or give them out at parties to get more people interested in your products.

As anyone can see, there is a lot to gain from either becoming a seller for Thrive or simply buying their healthy products. Whether you want to have a healthier dinner or make some extra cash, the Thrive lifestyle could be for you!

