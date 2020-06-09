Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is the skin tone deciding one’s life ??

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere...

By

Are we living in the place where the people with six senses living ? Or in the forest where the animals hunt each other ?

Its really an unimaginable, indigestible and more a heartbreaking such a cruel incident…how a man can murder in a police custody ??

That poor man asking for help to breathe…my god can’t explain the emotions. Are they police or the son of Satan ?? Police is there to protect or to kill public ?? Where the humanity goes ??

Prolonged incidents , injustice to a particular group. God created everyone as humans, everyone has equal rights on everything. Not one community as boss and others as slaves.

Though we have different skin tones, we have similar color blood. No one has white color or black color blood… Then why this bias ? anger ? brutality ?

Black is just a color. Please don’t underestimate, don’t ill treat, and most don’t kill. Are black people are not humans ? Are they from any other different continent ? Just think… they are human like everyone, they have life, they have family and kids, their lives too matter !!!

Treat others as the way you want to be treated .

Now is the time to lift our national policy from the quick stand of racial injustice to the solid rock of human dignity

Martin Luther King

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    NadyaEugene/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    My Black Man

    by Sarah R. Bond
    Community//

    Speak From Your Heart Against Racism

    by Dr. Laila B. Hishaw
    Community//

    IT’S UP TO ME AND YOU!

    by Bernice Vélez

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.