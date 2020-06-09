Is the skin tone deciding one’s life ??

Are we living in the place where the people with six senses living ? Or in the forest where the animals hunt each other ?

Its really an unimaginable, indigestible and more a heartbreaking such a cruel incident…how a man can murder in a police custody ??

That poor man asking for help to breathe…my god can’t explain the emotions. Are they police or the son of Satan ?? Police is there to protect or to kill public ?? Where the humanity goes ??

Prolonged incidents , injustice to a particular group. God created everyone as humans, everyone has equal rights on everything. Not one community as boss and others as slaves.

Though we have different skin tones, we have similar color blood. No one has white color or black color blood… Then why this bias ? anger ? brutality ?

Black is just a color. Please don’t underestimate, don’t ill treat, and most don’t kill. Are black people are not humans ? Are they from any other different continent ? Just think… they are human like everyone, they have life, they have family and kids, their lives too matter !!!

Treat others as the way you want to be treated .