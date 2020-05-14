Is the pandemic forcing a parenting re-evolution of sorts?

Photo by Kelly Sikkema from Unsplash

Don’t think it. Don’t say it. This is not the new normal. In fact, this is not a normal situation by a long shot. It takes a proverbial village in normal times to raise children. That village is now virtual and things don’t feel the same. It’s that much harder for immigrant families or single parents. In pre-pandemic times, as parents we were transitioning from work-life balance to integrating work in life, because we could. We loosely had boundaries and each aspect of life had its separate compartment. Now, all the lines have blurred and everything we know is changing.

Enter sensory overload, structure upheavals and a clarion call for divvying up labor if you are fortunate enough to have a partner. Even so the burn out women are feeling is real per new research from LeanIn.Org. So what is it that we can learn from this crisis? Here are five of my personal observations as a parent:

Children are more resilient than we think: We discuss the current state of affairs openly in my home—be it safety measures, length of school closures and why we can’t travel or go out at all, save our social distancing nature walk. They have adapted to it fairly well and while they can’t wait for places to open up or hang out with friends—I was surprised to realize that they are happy with simple things like board games, sidewalk chalks, bike rides when whether permits. They are also aware that we cannot cater to them during work hours consistently so they are (for the most part) ingeniously thinking of things to do around the house.

All of these things are bringing us closer than they typically would have. I have observed that the old normal oft times was mindlessly fast -paced and the weeks were pretty much a blur. If anything, this crisis is teaching us to be deliberate, patient and forcing us to reconsider what the “new” normal in parenting should indeed look like.