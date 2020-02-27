Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is the New Year Calling for a New You?

Success is much more about how you show up differently than all the goals and techniques we already have in place.

By

We almost have the first two months of the new year in the bag. It’s an exciting time with new goals, new challenges, and a fresh start. The question is, are you coming to the game with a new you?

It’s more than just setting new goals, agreeing on your priorities and big rocks, or having a rally with your people to explain the vision. It’s about how you need to show up differently than last year so you can look back a year from now and feel a real sense of accomplishment and success.

There are two steps to help you start the year as a new you.

  1. Identify how you need to show up differently than last year
  2. Pick one thing to trigger the new you each day

The process is easy. All you need is to take a few minutes for yourself and:

1) Identify how you need to show up differently than you ever have in the past

It is easier than you might think. Start by thinking of your stretch goals for this year, then write down your answers to the following questions:

  • How do you need to think about yourself and your goals differently this year?
  • How do you need to show up differently with your partners, your teammates, your employees, your customers, or your management?
  • Based on how you would show up differently, what do you need to be consistently doing differently? More? Less?
  • What’s your why? Your purpose or your motivation for your company, for your community, for the world, and yourself?

Here are some real-life answers from people who have done this. Don’t be bashful about this. Allow yourself to describe more than one aspect of how you will show up differently this year.

  • Take the mindset of a business owner rather than an employee.
  • Stop chasing shiny objects looking for a magic bullet for success. Instead, drive chosen priorities across the finish line.
  • Ask for help and get support from others when I need it, rather than failing by trying to do it myself.
  • Rather than jumping in to save the day (like I’m the only one that can do it right), rally the person or people involved when I see the need (because I trust them to be successful and learn in the process).
  • Switch my attitude from I am not enough to I am the perfect person to be doing this.
  • Know that people will have a fantastic life having worked with me, and it will ripple out to their world.

2) Pick one thing you can do daily to trigger the new you

A tiny, specific action done consistently leads to major changes over time and new habits. In contrast, big commitments or actions done inconsistently lead to a sense of failure and giving up.

Your “trigger” action is unique to you, so give yourself the space to be creative in what you choose that is self-supportive and meaningful. Keep it bite-sized and straightforward to ensure success. Here are examples from different individuals:

  • Ask each day, what is the one non-negotiable thing I am going to complete today.
  • Each day I review our top three company goals before starting my day.
  • Keep a “captain’s log” of my connections, successes, and coaching.
  • Create a simple structure for my day – then each day dump my old tasks and choose again for the new day.
  • Power down at 9:30 in the evenings with my teeth brushed and ready for bed.

Pick something that is a strong trigger for you, regardless of what others think. For example, the person that picked powering down in the evenings at 9:30, also began transferring their “have to” tasks to the next morning. The result so far has been a turnaround in productivity, quality, and confidence. Why? Because their self care and organization have transferred to their level of organization and commitment at work – resulting in higher effectiveness and efficiency.

Make It Happen

Success this year is much more about how you show up differently than all the goals and techniques we already have in place. It’s setting up a new mindset for yourself — a new YOU for the year.

We invite you to be an inspiration to you and everyone around you.

Share how YOU will show up differently this year.

This article was co-written by IMPAQ organizational consultant David Rodgers.

Mark Samuel

Mark Samuel is the Founder & CEO of IMPAQ, and author of “B STATE: A New Roadmap for Bold Leadership, Brave Culture, and Breakthrough Results,” “Creating the Accountable Organization” and the award-winning “Making Yourself Indispensable: The Power of Personal Accountability.” For the past 30 years, Mark has guided organizations around the globe to higher levels of long-term, sustainable success. He is frequently called upon by companies to address leaders in solving the challenges of culture change, performance improvement, leadership development and effectively managed teamwork.

Mark has inspired positive, profitable, sustainable improvement in companies worldwide, including Michelin, Chevron Corporation, American Express, Genentech, Baxter Pharmaceuticals, Nissan, Hewlett-Packard, Universal Studios, Pacific Bell, The Royal Bank of Canada, PDVSA of Venezuela and UC-Berkeley.

Mark holds a Bachelors Degree in Social Science; a Masters Degree in Management, with a special emphasis in Organizational Development, both from UC Irvine. Additionally, he holds a Masters Degree in Applied Psychology from the University of Santa Monica.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Goal Setting Steps
Community//

5 Goal Setting Steps To Achieve Your Dream Goals

by Harrish SaiRaman
Community//

On Your Mark, Get Set, Goal!

by Mohamed Hammoud
Getty Images
Resolution Revolution//

Try These Experts’ Tips to Help You Transform Your Fitness Routine — and Stick to It

by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.