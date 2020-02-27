Is the New Year Calling for a New You?

We almost have the first two months of the new year in the bag. It’s an exciting time with new goals, new challenges, and a fresh start. The question is, are you coming to the game with a new you?

It’s more than just setting new goals, agreeing on your priorities and big rocks, or having a rally with your people to explain the vision. It’s about how you need to show up differently than last year so you can look back a year from now and feel a real sense of accomplishment and success.

There are two steps to help you start the year as a new you.

Identify how you need to show up differently than last year Pick one thing to trigger the new you each day

The process is easy. All you need is to take a few minutes for yourself and:

1) Identify how you need to show up differently than you ever have in the past

It is easier than you might think. Start by thinking of your stretch goals for this year, then write down your answers to the following questions:

How do you need to think about yourself and your goals differently this year?

How do you need to show up differently with your partners, your teammates, your employees, your customers, or your management?

Based on how you would show up differently, what do you need to be consistently doing differently? More? Less?

What’s your why? Your purpose or your motivation for your company, for your community, for the world, and yourself?

Here are some real-life answers from people who have done this. Don’t be bashful about this. Allow yourself to describe more than one aspect of how you will show up differently this year.

Take the mindset of a business owner rather than an employee.

Stop chasing shiny objects looking for a magic bullet for success. Instead, drive chosen priorities across the finish line.

Ask for help and get support from others when I need it, rather than failing by trying to do it myself.

Rather than jumping in to save the day (like I’m the only one that can do it right), rally the person or people involved when I see the need (because I trust them to be successful and learn in the process).

Switch my attitude from I am not enough to I am the perfect person to be doing this.

Know that people will have a fantastic life having worked with me, and it will ripple out to their world.

2) Pick one thing you can do daily to trigger the new you

A tiny, specific action done consistently leads to major changes over time and new habits. In contrast, big commitments or actions done inconsistently lead to a sense of failure and giving up.

Your “trigger” action is unique to you, so give yourself the space to be creative in what you choose that is self-supportive and meaningful. Keep it bite-sized and straightforward to ensure success. Here are examples from different individuals:

Ask each day, what is the one non-negotiable thing I am going to complete today.

Each day I review our top three company goals before starting my day.

Keep a “captain’s log” of my connections, successes, and coaching.

Create a simple structure for my day – then each day dump my old tasks and choose again for the new day.

Power down at 9:30 in the evenings with my teeth brushed and ready for bed.

Pick something that is a strong trigger for you, regardless of what others think. For example, the person that picked powering down in the evenings at 9:30, also began transferring their “have to” tasks to the next morning. The result so far has been a turnaround in productivity, quality, and confidence. Why? Because their self care and organization have transferred to their level of organization and commitment at work – resulting in higher effectiveness and efficiency.

Make It Happen

Success this year is much more about how you show up differently than all the goals and techniques we already have in place. It’s setting up a new mindset for yourself — a new YOU for the year.

We invite you to be an inspiration to you and everyone around you.

Share how YOU will show up differently this year.

This article was co-written by IMPAQ organizational consultant David Rodgers.