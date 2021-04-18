Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is the culture of your workplace bringing you down?

The hidden impact bullying can have on your wellbeing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The hidden impact bullying can have on your wellbeing.

When we think of bullying, we often revert to children falling out at school or unkind behaviours occurring in the playground.  We may even recite in our head the phrase “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me“.  It’s common for our thoughts to go there as bullying is something many people have grown up with. However bullying should be taken seriously and is not something that is just happening to our children. Bullying is also occurring with the workplace and is having a detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of individuals.  Due to the consequences of bullying (which can range from anxiety, fatigue, burnout, depression, suicide and deterioration in health); bullying has been deemed a Global Public Health Issue (Worksafe NZ, 2017; Nazir, 2018; ERO, 2019; Srabstein, J. C., & Leventhal, B. L., 2020; Morton et al, 2020). 

As well as leading to health and wellbeing issues, bullying within the workplace is also a costly issue that can lead to a high turn-over of staff, increased levels of sick leave, and an unpleasant workplace environment which can impact upon performance, commitment and motivation (Worksafe NZ, 2017).    

So what is bullying?

Workplace bullying has been identified as:                                                            

                “repeated and unreasonable behaviour directed towards a worker or a group of workers that   can lead to physical or psychological harm” (Worksafe NZ, 2017, p8). 

The difficulty with workplace bullying is that it is usually subtle and often aimed towards individuals who have specific qualities that the bully feels threatened by (Needham, 2019).  These qualities range from being competent in their role, being popular, having empathy, emotional intelligence, as well as being forgiving, proud of their reputation and having high tolerance levels (Bullying Online, n.d.). 

There are also different forms of bullying which can range from institutional bullying (e.g. unrealistic workloads and deadlines), task related bullying (e.g. information being withheld so that work cannot be carried out and constant criticism) as well as personal attacks such as belittling and being made to feel guilty or being excluded and ignored (Worksafe NZ, 2017).

Due to the subtle yet manipulative nuances of a bully, tactics played by the bully intentionally causes mistrust amongst workers which results in the target feeling isolated as others withdraw and fear inhibits communication taking place (Needham, 2019).

So what can we do about bullying?

Tackling bullying can be incredibly difficult as scenarios often take place with no witnesses and becomes one person’s word against another (Needham, 2019).  Therefore it is important to minimise the risk of bullying occurring and one way of doing this is to ensure workers are educated and have an awareness of what bullying is and the consequences (Worksafe NZ, 2017).  This empowers people with knowledge which can help support the target and can reduce the power a bully carries as they often use tactics to isolate and intimidate. 

Worksafe NZ (2017) also recommends other preventative measures such as:

  • having transparent policies, processes and systems in place so that workers know what to do and who to go to if there are particular issues within the workplace,
  • having good relationships at work that promote a positive culture whereby staff have a shared purpose, diversity is recognised and respected, and an inclusive culture is promoted,
  • systems and processes are in place so that workloads are manageable and support such as training and resources are in place to help support this,
  • managers are developed so that they have good leadership skills and awareness,
  • a system is in place for staff to come forward and make a complaint or to report incidences in a way where they will be taken seriously and action can take place to deal with bullying behaviour,
  • support is in place so that a representative can be available for workers.

If a target is being bullied, Worksafe NZ (2017a) recommends details are recorded such as the date, time, where it occurred,  what happened, who was present, what was said, who said what, whether there were any witnesses and how you felt.

An informal process handled within the workplace can include a HR representative or Manager liasing directly with the bully to remind them of the code of conduct to be carried out in the workplace as well as a mediation process (Worksafe NZ, 2017a).

If a formal process is taken a complaint can be lodged and investigated and external help can be sought as there are a number of laws in place to protect workers from harm which have been outlined by Worksafe NZ (2017a) and are included below:

  • Employment Relations Act (2000)
  • Health and Safety at Work Act (2015)
  • Harmful Digital Communications Act (2018)
  • Human Rights Act (1993)
  • Harassment Act (1997)
  • Crimes Act (1961)

All in all, bullying is known to be costly to an organisation but also can have a substantial impact to a target’s health and wellbeing.  Therefore it is up to us all to work together, to be armed with knowledge and understanding, to find out what policies and processes are in place within the workplace and to advocate for these if they are not present so that bullying can be addressed and staff can be supported. 

If you are experiencing bullying and are in need of a coach to help you through the situation, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me. You do not have to suffer through this alone.   

A list of resources and advice from an employment law specialist can also be accessed through a zine called COLINCU linked here.

References

Bullying Online (n.d). Why me? Tim Field Foundation  https://www.bullyonline.org/index.php/bullying/4-why-me

Morton, S.M.B., Walker, C.G., Gerritsen, S., Smith, A., Cha, J., Atatoa Carr, P., Chen, R., Exeter, D.J., Fa’alili-Fidow, J., Fenaughty, J., Grant, C. Kim, H., Kingi, T., Lai, H., Langridge, F., Marks, E.J., Meissel, K., Napier, C., Paine, S., Peterson, E.R., Pilai, A., Reese, E., Underwood, L., Waldie, K.E, Wall, C. (2020). Growing Up in New Zealand: A longitudinal study of New Zealand children and their families. Now We Are Eight. Auckland: Growing Up in New Zealand.

Needham, A. (2019). Workplace bullying: A costly business phenomenon (T. Bentley, B Catley, N D’Souza, Eds.). Andrea Needham Leadership Charitable Trust. (Original work published 2003).

Nazir, S, (2018). The Rise of Bullying as a Public Health Issue. Law School Student Scholarship.                 https://scholarship.shu.edu/student_scholarship/945

Srabstein, J. C., & Leventhal, B. L. (2010). Prevention of bullying-related morbidity and mortality: a  call for public policies. Bulletin of the World Organisation; 88:403-403.   www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/88/6/10-077123/en/

Tillburmann (n.d). Game characters isolation. Pixabay. https://pixabay.com/photos/game-characters-isolation-isolated-3649938/

Worksafe New Zealand (2017). Preventing and responding to bullying at work: Good practice guidelines. Worksafe New Zealand.

Worksafe New Zealand (2017a). Bullying at work: Advice for workers. Wellington, New Zealand: Worksafe New Zealand.

    Tessa Sillifant, Lover of life, coach and writer, DipProfCoaching, BAppSci(Psych), MTeach(Primary)

    Tessa Sillifant immigrated to New Zealand from Cornwall in her early twenties after falling in love with the natural beauty around her and the extreme sports on offer.  A thirst for knowledge, an active imagination and a sense of adventure, Tessa loves to travel and allow her senses to come alive through the different sights, tastes, sounds, smells and through exploring her surroundings.  Through these adventures Tessa has managed to capture the highs and lows and link them to the big lessons she's learnt in life which has recently been brought to life through her book called "The Twists and Turns of a Traveller: Life Lessons, Adventures and Everything In Between".  As well as exploring the sights, Tessa has had a number of different careers which has seen her organising symposiums and professional development opportunities for academics to collaborating on a Wellbeing Strategy and providing pastoral care to University students.  She enjoys helping others and connecting to what brings people joy, which for her, often takes her back to her child-like wonder.  After all, age is just a number!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bullying — The Pursuit of Empathy Online

    by Olivia "Grace" Friedman
    Community//

    Workplace bullying – still a taboo topic

    by Evi Prokopi
    Community//

    The Epidemic of Adult Bullies at Work

    by Alexia Georghiou

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.