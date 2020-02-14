Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is Technology Bad for Mental Health?

Most of us recognize that too much of any one thing is generally bad for us, but when it comes to technology, we struggle to limit our interactions. Technology is so prevalent in our society that it’s difficult to escape. Even our children are enamored with iPads and iPhones to the point that technology has […]

By

Most of us recognize that too much of any one thing is generally bad for us, but when it comes to technology, we struggle to limit our interactions. Technology is so prevalent in our society that it’s difficult to escape. Even our children are enamored with iPads and iPhones to the point that technology has taken over face-to-face interactions. The question is, is technology really detrimental to our mental health, and if so, how much is too much? 

Even just skimming the research, we find some startling findings. One University of Michigan study reported that using Facebook correlated to a decrease in overall life satisfaction and happiness. Another study, done in Sweden by the University of Gothenburg indicated that heavy cell phone usage in young adults was linked to symptoms of depression. Two studies done by Australian researchers at Australian Catholic University examined the connections between social anxiety and depression and different forms of internet activity. The study found that during the years between eighth and twelfth grade, increased use of the internet led to higher rates of significant mental health problems. These studies and many more indicate that there is a strong correlation between increased technology usage and mental health concerns. 

Despite these studies, we also realize that technology can be a great thing. Advances have allowed us to treat diseases in new and more efficient ways, allowed us to connect with others whom we otherwise would not be able to, and placed an abundant wealth of knowledge right at our fingertips. There are positive aspects of technology that can’t be overlooked. 

So, where do we cross the line between acceptable, beneficial, or at the very least benign consumption of technology and harmful levels? 

There is no simple answer. Just as human beings are complex creatures, we all process our technology usage in varying ways. There are just too many moving variables to definitively say, “anything beyond X hours is dangerous.” Each individual must determine their own limits, or in the case of parents, they must determine the appropriate duration for their children. While there is no hard and fast rule to determine how much is too much, it comes down to when the cons of usage begin to outweigh the pros. We must consider at what point does negative affect kick in and override any benefit we may receive from using the technology. Once our screen usage begins to interfere with our ability to address our own basic needs like food, hydration, and sleep, we must be aware enough to set limits. We must power down for a while; otherwise, we risk disturbances to both our physical and mental health. 

    Nabil Adam, Ph.D. at Rutgers University

    Dr. Nabil Adam is a pioneer in the fields of cybersecurity and healthcare technology and has amassed specializations in machine learning, personalized medicine, and clinical/healthcare informatics. With nearly five decades of experience in his portfolio, Nabil travels the globe to lend his expertise at conventions, symposiums, and workshops; has written over 200 publications and 11 books focusing on his specializations and related research; and still finds the time to mentor Ph.D. students. He is a tenured faculty member at Rutgers University, where he teaches Medicine and Computer & Information Systems. Nabil diligently pursues personal and professional leadership opportunities, which his educational history exhibits. Dr. Adam obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Cairo University and immediately sought and earned an MA, MPhil, and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

    Nabil Adam has spent the majority of his career as a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. He divides his time between editorial appointments for various journals and organizations, giving talks both nationally and internationally, founding & running initiatives, and teaching courses. Dr. Adam was appointed to dozens of editorial appointments as a Member of the Editorial Board, Executive Editor-in-Chief or General Chair of organizations such as Big Data Applications in Biomedical & Health Sciences and Information Technology Applications in Biomedicine. While he is predominantly called upon to speak on Cyber-Security topics, he is still sought after in the medical community for his expertise by such entities as the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society. Nabil founded several initiatives that prioritize health and public safety including the Regional Drinking Water Safety and Security Consortium and the Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute. Nabil has also raised nearly $20 million in grants and funding for research he has participated in, managed, or spearheaded. Dr. Adam is proud to have been able to make a difference in the lives of some of his students, postdoctoral associates, and colleagues. 

    When asked what excites him the most about the Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence industry, Dr. Adam says,”I’m most excited by its tremendous potential to bring about revolutionary changes in many application areas, including healthcare and cybersecurity.”  

    Over the years, Nabil Adam has supplemented his teaching and research duties with government work, specifically with NASA and the Department of Homeland Security. During the four years he spent working as a Research Fellow with the NASA Center of Excellence in Space Data and Information Sciences, Nabil participated in multiple initiatives with the ultimate goal of conducting computer science research that would ultimately apply to both space and earth sciences.

    Dr. Adam played a critical role in the commercialization of Linux software and served as a member of a scientific team to establish a commercial sector for the Space Research Association. Dr. Adam’s next government undertaking occurred several years later when he accepted the position of Fellow, Senior Program Manager, and Branch Chief for the Science and Technology Directorate of the Department of Homeland Security. He was directly in charge of mentoring groups of researchers and led several initiatives concerning cyber-security. Dr. Adam was also a member of the HealthCare and Public Health Sector R&D Joint Advisory Working Group and Chair of the Medical Supply Chain R&D Subgroup.

    Nabil Adam has continuously established himself as a leader dedicated to bringing excellence to every endeavor he undertakes. His mastery of cyber-security, information systems, and medicine has earned him many awards and commendations throughout the years, and he will undoubtedly continue to do so for the duration of his career.

    When Nabil isn’t working, he enjoys skiing. He says, “I love being out in the fresh air, below the blue skies. Coming down the white slope is exceptionally exhilarating.” His idea of the perfect day is one where “at the end of the day, I feel that I’ve taken some small steps toward where I want to be in my life.” 

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    mooremedia / Shutterstock
    Thrive on Campus//

    This Is What Teens Say on Social Media When They’re Depressed

    by Scottye Cash, Ph.D., Laura Schwab Reese, Ph.D.
    Social media a silent killer of your mental health
    Community//

    Social Media a ‘Silent Killer’ of your Mental Health

    by Emily Daniel
    Community//

    Millennials: Socially Advanced or Anti-Social?

    by Delfina Forstmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.