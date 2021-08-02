Is Self-Doubt Messing With Our Heads? Let’s Fix That

Has anyone ever heard the saying that our harshest critic is ourselves? It is a well-known phrase for a reason – because it is the truth. No one has the same power to get inside our heads that we do. Ignoring that harsh inner monologue many of us have, can be a difficult, and daunting, task. It can lead to insecurity and a lack of confidence in ourselves. Both will inevitably have a negative impact on us in the long run, one way or another, and lead to many unwelcome problems. The question is, what can we do to silence that nagging voice in the back of our minds?

When we allow that voice to plant seeds of doubt in our heads, it can lead us to question everything we do, and not for the better. Self-doubt can seem inescapable to many people, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We all have the ability to change our thinking, especially when it is having detrimental side effects.

Taking control of the negative feelings we may have about ourselves is crucial to presenting our best selves to the world. When we are no longer confident in ourselves, how can we expect someone else to have that belief in us? Below, we'll be laying out our top tips for conquering self-doubt and improving our own sense of self.

Change Our Perspective

When we are struggling with self-doubt, it is usually because we are approaching life with a worst-case scenario attitude. If we expect the worst, we can be unintentionally sabotaging ourselves. There is no doubt that we all want to be happy but we sometimes forget that our happiness starts with ourselves. If we enter every situation with a pessimistic outlook, we can’t expect ourselves to succeed because we impeded our opportunity from the beginning, maybe even before we entered the room.

Ignoring Imposter Syndrome

We all need to remember the value we bring to our surroundings. Often, we may feel like imposters in the roles we play in life but we have to remember we are in our position for a reason. Reminding ourselves that we are never inferior to others when we walk into a room can push out the harmful feelings we may have about ourselves.

Teaching The Brain New Habits

A massive difference can be made when we, metaphorically, rewire our brains. If our mind is sending us bad signals, we have to take action to change this before any progress can be made. It all starts at the source and, in the case of self-doubt, it is the brain. Instead of passively letting our thoughts run wild, we can willingly redirect them toward more productive avenues that rely less on deprecating and more on positive outlooks.

Focus On What We Know We’re Good At

While we may forget in the midst of the negativity, we all have our own strengths that will differ among each of us. We should try focusing our attention on what we know we excel at as opposed to viewing our perceived shortcomings. No one can be good at everything, but everyone is good at something. If we continuously emphasize our skills, we can override the cycle of perpetual self-doubt that can cripple our progress in every aspect of life.

Self-doubt can make every challenge or obstacle feel insurmountable. The trick is to preempt these attacks on ourselves and deliberately change our thinking for the better. If we can purposefully make the needed efforts, there is nothing we can’t do – including overcoming self-doubt.