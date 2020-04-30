Is Scrolling Through Social Media Making You Unhappy?

We all have a little more time on our hands, and I would be willing to beat that, at least, some of that extra time is spent scrolling through your favorite site.

The problem with all the scrolling, is the comparisons that happen. That’s right, you’re scrolling through different feeds and you see Jane Smith and she is perfectly made up, kids are wonderful and her perfectly made Pinterest worthy meal is done without even messing up her stylish kitchen. You start to wonder why you can’t ___________ (Fill in the blank). It’s not healthy. So STOP!

I know, you can’t stop, it’s all there is to do to keep you connected to anyone or anything outside of your own home.

Fine, so if you are going to scroll at least don’t let it get you down. Here are a few things to ask yourself about the accounts you follow. If your answer is negative to any of these questions, unfollow:

What is this person or page making me feel?

Why is this making me feel this way, is it really about me?

I could do this, too. Do I really want to put all the effort into doing what he/she is doing?

If you are not finding enjoyment from the account, then it’s hurting you. UNFOLLOW or hide for a little while. An Instagram feed should NOT have power over how you feel about yourself or your life.

Remind yourself, that many of those influencers have someone taking their pictures. They get dress for these things and maybe on the other days they are in their sweats, just like you.