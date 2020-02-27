Is Purpose The Needle in the Haystack?

It is always an honour and a pleasure to interview guests; particularly returning guests on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show! Synergies do not lie. Results do not lie. Co-creation with like minded people only ever grows, expands and evolves!



As people who know me would know…I do not believe in coincidences. I only ever remain steadfast to maintaining my laser, and concentrated focus on the eternal yumminess of synchronicities, universal signs and symbols, and that which consistently remains in alignment with my soul and my intuitive prowess. I again preface this because it does in fact underscore how much it means to me both personally and professionally when presented with the opportunity to reconnect with those I had already established a genuine resonance with.



When previously showcased radio/podcast guests inform me of the residual benefits they received from having been interviewed the first time around – only to then want to relive the amazing experience all over again…I cannot emphasize how much that deeply touches me. As a results-oriented individual – my intention is always to provide a memorable, impactful, and an invaluable experience for my weekly guests in addition to my loyal listeners and the podcast subscribers. The true testament for how effectively I have done my job, and HAVE delivered on everything I promised each guest upfront….is when they consistently wish to come back on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald so as to have another repeat experience!



Case in point; Jeffrey Flack is one of my returning guests! How does a second or a third or a fourth interview with the same individual never become stale? Well, the simple answer to this question is based upon their staunch commitment to rapid, momentous growth and fierce development of self. In between interviews, the Jeffrey’s of the world are consistently, banging out new content, fresh products, and additional services. Jeffrey Flack is one individual who will never resign himself to playing small. He recognizes his own worth and value; believes in what he has to offer, and so much so that he wishes to impart his powerful messaging and services with the collective – the masses. This is indicative of leadership. Leadership involves playing a bigger game whereby allowing others to reap the same benefits from the fruits of ones labour, skillsets, talents, and sweet spots.



One cannot achieve the ongoing results in which they do or establish the level of trust for which they have… with their client base, their peers, and their colleagues without having first demonstrated an ongoing pattern of consistency, and doing so over a substantial length of time before garnering and earning genuine buy-in. Jeffrey has sustained the longevity of earned trust, credibility, success and so forth and primarily as a result of choosing to remain integral with self, first and foremost. There is no questioning to what degree Jeffrey is emphatically clear on imperative matters such as values, boundaries, core principles or for how they apply to him in both the personal and the professional realm. What you see is what you get. Congruence at its finest! Well done, Jeffrey!



It was lovely to celebrate Jeffrey on the live airwaves with his two new announcements and amazing updates! Purposely not wanting to give too much away; I therefore invite you to kindly listen to our amazing interview together via the enclosed podcast link! You will be glad you did! Jeffrey will always have an open standing invitation to return to the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald weekly radio/podcast show! His energy is infectious. His insights are well worth listening to. His laundry list of services and offerings are too good to dismiss! Regardless of people’s success or accolades, what most resonates with me is their salt of the earth dispositions and demeanours. Jeffrey has a warmth and an invitingness about him, which explains why people flock to him and seek him out, and why they value his input and level of expertise. Truly a wonderful human being you are, Jeffrey Flack!



For all the innumerable and immeasurable ways you continue to pay it forward, Jeffrey…I say thank you our friend! Servant leadership is the highest level of true leadership and you execute upon it beautifully and generously! I appreciate you. I appreciate once again, the gift of your time and all you brought to myself, the loyal listeners and the podcast subscribers! A true gem!



https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/episode/healthcare-leadership-training-with-jeffrey-flack/

https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/episode/healthcare-leadership-training-with-jeffrey-flack/



Who is Jeffrey Flack?

Jeffrey Flack is a John Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer, Coach; International best selling Author and soon to release a Children’s book Calvin O Clapper; Founding Coauthor Jim Britt International CTRC ;Business Consultant, Mentor c-suite Leadership; with a Big Goal Inspire others to find out how to love what they do or find it!



He specializes in Healthcare Leadership Training. He is CEO of Jeffrey Flack, Inc, CEO and founder Certified John Maxwell Speaker, Teacher, Executive coaching – 2016. He has a Master’s in science and management and organizational behavior, from Benedictine in 2014, obtained a BA Management and Leadership, from Judson University, 1999. His .



He is a Dynamic Executive with over 20 years’ experience managing staff and patients to desired outcomes. A Visionary leader capable of defining solutions to complex patient care issues. He Drives revenue growth by marketing clinical services to both physicians and clients.



A transformational change agent who helps organizations transform by improving processes and interpersonal interactions. A Trusted advisor on numerous health care institution leadership boards; effective group facilitator and leadership coach. Experienced in lean, Myers Briggs facilitator.



He is a noted speaker and consultant about these and other topics of interest:

Colleague engagement let’s get the players on the team.

Management worked great in the industrial revolution, now it’s leadership.

Communication let’s talk about this.

Diversity, we just need to change some things to work better.

Purpose, is it the needle in the haystack?

Listen to the podcast here: https://link.chtbl.com/Purpose