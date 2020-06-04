Is Now the Time to Start Your Own Business? 7 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Do.

Recently, many of us have hit that moment in time when just about everything seems insurmountable and the burning question is “what now?”

Is Now The Time to Start Your Own Business?

Will I be re-hired? Will my job look the same when I return? When I go back to the office will I think it is safe to send my kids back to school? Will I be forced to go back to work? Do I even like my job? Is this the time to get out and start something new?



The ambiguity of everything is draining and unsettling. All our summer plans have mostly evaporated, and sometimes we wonder how we are going to get through it all.

People feel safe and in control when they plan. That’s what the coaching industry is all about – making plans and setting goals. But how do we do that when we have no clear idea what Covid-19 has in store for us?

During the last few months many of us have been doing a lot of self-reflecting and I know many have thought about the possibility of starting their own business.

We now see that it is possible to connect with people all over the world. Gratefully, we have experienced a strong and robust shipping infrastructure thanks to businesses like Amazon, Etsy, US Postal Service and UPS. Media and other services have been delivered, with a few exceptions, seamlessly online.

So, is now the time to start that business that could relieve all current career stressors? Possibly!

According to the Small Business Association (SBA) 20% of all businesses fail in the first year and 50% close within the first 5 years of being open. And what will these figures look like next year when we factor in the stats for Q2 and Q3 of this year? No one really knows. But in uncertain times comes incredible innovation and this might just be the right time for you to take the plunge.

Here are some questions you need to ask yourself before you embark on this journey.

1) Why do you want to start your own business?

Firstly, you need to assess your motivations around branching out on your own. If it’s because you want more time for yourself and to reduce anxiety – now is the point I would suggest that you reconsider your expectations. It’s hard work starting your own business, and it’s scary. But if you have an incredible passion for sharing your vision that is a place to start. One of my favorite thoughts I share with clients is “Make sure you are walk towards something, rather than running away from something”.

Solve a problem

2) What do you exactly want to make or offer? What problems are you solving?

Be very clear on what your product or service provides people. You will want to make sure it solves a person’s problems, relieves their pain points and/or that it makes their life better. If it is not crystal clear how your product does that, then there will be very little interest in it – no matter how beautiful it is. Even a Bentley solves the owner’s problems. It transports the driver while allowing them comfort, safety and, sometimes, “visibility”.

3) Would you buy your own product? Do you know people who realistically would?

Counterintuitively people sometimes forget this step. Some of the best products were born out of the creator’s necessity to fill a need for themselves. Consider Sara Blakley, she wanted to have a seamless undergarment to suck everything in and make clothes look better, for herself. In solving this problem Spanx was founded. If you (or your family) would not use your product then you will have trouble convincing others to.

4) Do you know enough about the market?

Research is key. I tell my clients all the time that whatever they are embarking on, both professionally and personally, they need to conduct some R&D. Knowledge is power. Look at what your competitors are offering, how they started and how you can improve on their product. Don’t worry if you find someone who does the same as you as there is generally room in the industry for a better product. Again, look at car manufactures. With the exception of a few cutting-edge companies like Tesla, most cars are variations of each other in their class.

5) Are you a great salesperson or can you recruit someone to help you?

You have to know exactly what you are selling. Make no mistake, no matter what you offer, you will have to sell it – as distasteful as that might feel. To survive, artists need to sell their work regardless of how talented they are. If you are a yoga instructor, nutritionist or therapist in private practice you have to sell yourself and the problems you can solve.

6) How much money do you need to get started? Can you afford it?

You need to know how much this venture will cost you to get off the ground, how long it will take you to generate sales, how much you will have to spend to get those sales, and how long you can sustain the outgoings before you start to break even. Generally, it will take longer than you think to bring in revenue. Can you fund it yourself (and that is a whole other conversation)? Can you get seed money? How much will you need? This critical step is so often downplayed in the excitement of creating, but this is the #1 reason businesses fail.

7) What’s your exit strategy?

This may seem strange to think about so early in the process, but you need to know how you are going to get out and with the best possible outcome for you. Unless you want to work in your business until you are 100 years-old you’ll need to think about how you will pass it on, if at all. Do you want to build it to the point that you can sell it? Do you want to have your children inherit it? Do you want to build it into a publicly listed multi-national corporation that is run by a board – and you reap the profits? All these options are great but think about how you are going to successfully exit before you start.

With vision and determination anything is possible.

All said and done, you will want a well-articulated plan about how to start your new business BEFORE you leave your job. My mother once told me, “You never want to step off the boat before you have one foot on the dock”. In other words, you want to have a good idea of whether your new venture has a chance of succeeding before you leave your paying job. In fact, you might want to take ALL the above steps in tandem to working your day job. This will also give you a picture of what your first 5 years of business will be like – catching time to get things done wherever and whenever you can. You’ll want to ensure that you have as secure a dock as possible to step onto when the time is right.



Now may be the perfect time to start that business you have dreamed about your whole life. You may have the resources and conviction to dedicate your energy to your calling, and with careful planning and realistic expectation you will have a higher probability of succeeding beyond measure.

Good luck and stay strong!