Is Low EQ Holding Your Career Back? Look in the Mirror.

It’s impossible to quantify whether emotional intelligence can truly be taught. But I’m convinced we all have deeper reserves that can be tapped with one simple gesture: opening up. Throughout my career, I’ve noticed that the least empathetic managers are also the ones who are most unforgiving to themselves in times of trial – be it divorce, or financial duress, or even illness. These pent up balls of repression seem intent on proving their mental toughness by responding to every personal crisis with the same mantra: I’m okay.

Well you’re not okay – as an individual or as a manager. When you deny yourself space to heal, or absolution for your perceived sins, you resent extending that same courtesy to others. Your lack of empathy puts a low ceiling on relationships and leadership. You cannot truly see the full range of potential in others because the stoic image you project is only skin deep.

I was that person when I was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 32. I took just one day off of work for the surgery – as if coming back with a giant ice pack in place of my once-taken-for-granted, now missing piece of anatomy would prove that I was no less a man.

All it proved was that I wasn’t comfortable with any vulnerability. I spent a month enduring every indignity that accompanies testicular cancer (in addition to talking about it), not limited to sperm banking, radiation and roaming around Sloane Kettering in those flattering gowns that let it all hang out.

But something changed when I came out the other side wearing the new moniker ‘cancer survivor.’ Talking about something so taboo pried open a new side of me, where for the first time in my life, I could be honest about my inner demons. In time, empathy took root where resentment once festered. I wanted to soothe anyone who was also struggling to hide their pain – divorce, cancer, a failed business – you name it, I felt it.

In conversations, I suddenly had the urge to go below the surface, where real life happens. It was like a new world opened up to me, one that was heartbreaking and beautiful. And it made me a better leader.

So my advice to anyone deficient in the EQ department: Dare to share just a little bit of what torments you (start in the comments below if you’re feeling brave!) And watch the world embrace you – as your EQ skyrockets.

Matt Higgins, Cofounder and CEO at RSE Ventures

Founder and CEO Matt Higgins has always been determined to succeed on his own terms. He grew up in Queens, hawking flowers on street corners and working at McDonald’s to help put food on the table. On a mission to support his ailing mother and transcend poverty as fast as possible, he dropped out of high school at 16 to work full time, take his GED and enroll in college. Over the next decade, he would earn his law degree from Fordham at night and begin his career as the youngest press secretary in New York City history, managing the global press response during 9/11.

In 2012, Higgins teamed up with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, the most prominent private developer in the U.S. and a serial entrepreneur. The partners launched RSE Ventures, a private investment firm headquartered in NYC that incubates and invests in businesses across sports and entertainment, consumer, media and marketing, and technology. RSE’s portfolio includes the International Champions Cup, VaynerMedia, Resy, Drone Racing League, Momofuku, Milk Bar, Bluestone Lane and &pizza.

Higgins draws upon his upbringing when inspiring fellow entrepreneurs to defy convention and ignore the naysayers. His investment philosophy is simple: "We think that the journey matters. We are not investing in stocks; we are backing people - people with a mission to change the world in some way."

Higgins has supported many socially driven organizations, working most closely with Autism Speaks. He also serves on the boards of Momofuku, Milk Bar, VaynerMedia, Bluestone Lane, Resy and &pizza and has been named a top 40 executive in New York and one of the most outstanding executives in sports – and in 2018, he joined the cast of ABC’s Shark Tank as a Guest Shark.

