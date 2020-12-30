Is JOMO the answer to quarantine?

I was talking with a friend while we are at the park looking after out children. We could be at the park and we knew that further lock downs will come soon because of the raising cases of COVID-19. She told me that she was totally fine being at home and not going out. In fact staying at home, without the pressure to go places makes her feel much better. She does not like to go to restaurants or watch movies at the cinema. She likes to be reserved and enjoy the little things around her family and close friends. I thought she is introvert but it was only part of her happiness. She is a good example of JOMO – Joy Of Missing Out.

Before JOMO came FOMO, the Fear Of Missing Out?

We may be more familiar with JOMO‘s famous cousin, FOMO, the Fear Of Missing Out. When we follow FOMO, we want to be always present to what other people are doing. It is marked as social anxiety and we want to see what is happening around us.

A good example comes from technology: we stay connected with social media to see what our friends, acquaintances and completely strangers are doing. Is everybody going to the new local restaurant? Well, we have to go too. To better see what everybody is doing, we can spend our time on social media. Social media are the best description of what anyone else is doing and does not really represent the reality. Nevertheless FOMO makes us feel anxious because others are experiencing such an amazing life compared to ours.

To increase our anxiety, social media use the latest technology such as Artificial Intelligence, to present us exactly the posts that we need to watch, things that others are doing and we like.

What do you think about FOMO? Can you relate to it?

A major reason for FOMO is loneliness. When we feel lonely, we are more likely to compare ourselves to others — see ourselves less favourably.

Other reasons are psychological: anxiety, low self-esteem and seeking external happiness. When we have low self-esteem levels, experience anxiety or seek happiness externally, we start to believe that other people are better and happier than us.

Now you know what is FOMO and its triggers. What if you can choose to control this fear? Can you decide if we want to do something or is it an artificial intelligence that drives you?

The answer is yes! You can choose JOMO: the Joy Of Missing Out.

What is JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out?

JOMO means The Joy Of Missing Out and is the opposite of FOMO (the Fear Of Missing Out). JOMO is consciously choosing what makes you happy and being intentional about how you spend your time. It’s being fully present without worrying that you are missing out on something or how it will look on social media.

This definition explains well the anxiety brought by FOMO, how social media exasperate it and how we can survive using JOMO. Rather that looking at what others are doing, you can just focus on yourself and what makes you happy.

My friend enjoys a quite and reserved life, full of family and good friends. She has already embraced JOMO. Do you know what makes you happy?

Now that you have to stay at home due to COVID-19 and there are less opportunities to see posts with incredible pictures of fantastic lives, you can come back to that easy question. What makes you happy? You can use this picture for 6 tips about JOMO and your Happiness.