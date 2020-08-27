Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is It True That Forgiveness Heals Marriages in This Era?

Power of Forgiveness in Marriage

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Forgiveness in Marriage

Are you wondering if forgiveness heals marriages? ‘Some mistakes are too big to forgive’ you may think. But, if love fuels your fire, impossibility is but a phrase.

I have gone to several weddings. When I was young, the Wedding Show was one of my favorite programs. Despite the riches on display, my eyes were always set on the cake and vows. I fail to remember, however, how the sequence goes. All I know is that there is a ’till death do us apart’ in there. Not to mention, ‘For better or for worse, in sickness and health…’

Those vows emphasize on forgiveness virtues. They prepare spouses for the journey ahead. And, they indicate that matrimony too has its days and nights.

Discord in marriage leads to distance yourselves. In extreme cases even, you may end up divorcing. Besides, some are so severe to the point of murder and suicide! The leading causes of such events are non-admittance of mistakes and failing to forgive.

 

Admitting Your Shortcomings

Secrets and wrongs done to others are like a chamber of magma. If you hold them back pretending to be okay, the pressure becomes too much to control. Eventually, everything erupts, leading to unimaginable grief and depression. The result becomes way more than you thought.

To avoid such consequences, we must willfully admit our mistakes to our partners. You may not entirely be the one to blame for the situation. However, being quick to say sorry will save you so much time and resentment. Repentance is, therefore, a vital step in understanding that forgiveness heals marriages.

Something some spouses fail to understand is that the weight of an apology matters. We have a sincere request for forgiveness and a mere way to avoid a tantrum.

a) Insincere Apology

What is the body language of your partner as they beg for forgiveness? Is she or he on the phone? Are they busy typing work on the laptop? Maybe, they are laughing immediately they finish apologizing.

For instance, somebody says sorry, and the very next second they are laughing at a WhatsApp video! If this is the trend in your relationship, then you never know the importance of repentance. And, you’ll not be aware of how forgiveness heals marriages.

b) True Apology

For your partner to honestly believe you are sorry, you have to go an extra mile. Seat down with your partner. Ensure, the atmosphere is right. Plus, ensure there are no distractions like the use of electronic gadgets.

Secondly, outlay what wrong you committed. What were the circumstances? A simple sorry just won’t cut it. If that is all you say, your partner will still feel the hurt of your actions even months later.

In light of the above, your spouse will not spend time with you as they used to. Your marriage will not be as blissful as you wished it to be. So, you won’t believe that forgivenessheals marriages.

True remorse comes from deep within. If the wrong were massive, you would not feel okay right after asking for forgiveness. You will find yourself wanting to repent over and over again. The feeling is so bad that it chastises you whenever you want to hurt your partner again.

For you to have the capability to render a genuine apology, you must get rid of your pride. Be ready to listen to what your partner says. Also, you need to understand that your opinion is not always right. Remember, ‘man is to error.’

 

Forgiveness

Once your spouse indicates they are genuinely remorseful, you must have the will to forgive. Otherwise, your marriage will fall to ruin. Ensure that your ‘yes’ is meaningful and not just a means to end the discussion.

The magnitude of the mistake does not matter if one sincerely presents an apology. If your spouse promises not to repeat the error, it’s only fair to forgive them. Genuine remorse and forgiveness are crucial if you want to know how forgiveness heals marriages.

What Next After Repenting and Forgiving?

Upon forgiving your spouse, you must let go of the hurt. How do you do so? Spend more time with your spouse. Additionally, show an interest in what they love.

On the other hand, if you were the one responsible, you must try to act better. Refrain from things that may tempt you to repeat the mistake. You can also engage in makeup activities. For instance, you could take your spouse out on a date.

The Verdict

Forgiveness is a trait that is ageless. Just as it was significant centuries ago, it is still useful today. Besides, if you are open in your relationship about mistakes, life is so easy. Undoubtedly, couples in such relationships know that forgiveness heals marriages.

If you are finding difficulties forgiving, getting a therapist can prove resourceful. Still, you could involve yourself in couples’ groups and try to solve issues together. People make mistakes. What matters is forgiving and moving on.

Ian Dan

Ian Dan, Freelance Writer and Realtor

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Forgiveness in marriage
Community//

5 Reasons Why You Should Forgive Your Spouse In 2020

by Isaac mbiu
Community//

Truths About Marriage

by Valerie Shively
Community//

What I learned in the first 365 days of my second marriage

by Desiree Townsend

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.