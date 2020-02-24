Is it Too Late to Start?

When your self-esteem and confidence begin to rise, you realize you have options you never hoped for. Suddenly, your future isn’t bleak and you are not too old, too inexperienced, too… fill in the blanks… It’s exciting and filled with new opportunities and experiences. Rather than dreading the future, you’re anticipating it. So, what’s next? How do you get from where you are today to that bright, shiny future that you’re looking forward to?

We are all pre–programmed with societal restrictions that dictate when we can and can’t do things. Bull to that s…t.

We may even judge others by what they are doing at a certain age, what they are wearing, and other defining factors as ways to sum up their achievements.

The reality is confident people are not held back by limitations. They don’t put their life in a box. The only rules stopping you from living the life you want are those you have adopted from the opinions and judgements of family, friends, and society, as a whole.

Own your life. Own your power, regardless of if you are 25 or 65. Take control of your life. It is NEVER too late: never ever too late to do, say, to achieve, to start being you…

IT’S TIME TO DREAM A DREAM.

Start by dreaming. It is so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day. Regardless of how busy you are, it’s crucial to pump the brakes and make sure you are spending your time on the highest value activities. According to Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group ‘Dreaming champions aspiration, spurs innovation, leads to change, and propels the world forward’ His advice is to open your calendar and schedule time to dream.

What is it that you really want to do? Try to think about what you’d like your life to look like if money and time weren’t factors. Would you learn a language? Start your own business? Embrace your inner artist? Write that book? Travel to the other side of the world?

You can’t work toward your dreams until you’ve identified them. It’s OK to have multiple dreams. Most people are multi-passionate. They have a passion for several different things. You don’t have to just pick one thing and be that for the rest of your life.

WHAT DOES YOUR FUTURE SELF WANT TO ACCOMPLISH?

As you strive to accomplish your dreams, you’ll have to keep them at the forefront of your mind, keep your eye on the prize, so to speak. It’s time to stay focused on what you want to accomplish. This isn’t about titles or money or fame. It’s about how you want to be remembered. How will leave your mark on the world?

Do you want to be remembered for being that sassy businesswoman that provided clean drinking water for an entire village in a third world country? Do you want to be remembered as the next JK Rowlings? Do you want to be the personal assistant that decided to go to medical school at age fifty? Do you want to open your dream business? Do you want to become a public speaker?

Take the time to write down your dreams.

Give it a shot, you will surprise yourself.

WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MAJOR ROADBLOCK TO MAKING IT HAPPEN?

Anticipating roadblocks ahead of time can be helpful when you’re thinking about the future. Common roadblocks might include time, money, or a lack of emotional support. You don’t have to have all the answers right now. Just acknowledge the roadblocks, don’t in any way allow them to discourage you. By doing this, you’ll be better prepared mentally and emotionally when you encounter setbacks or problems along the way.

WHAT DOES YOUR LIFE LOOK LIKE WHEN THAT ROAD BACK IS IN YOUR REAR MIRROR?

No matter who you are or what you’re trying to achieve, you will encounter roadblocks. In order to prevail over them, you have to have a clear vision of your future. This vision has to be strong enough to motivate you when you’re still living your ‘before’ story. If your goal is to go back to college, then imagine that moment when you walk across the stage in your graduation gown. If your goal is to start a business, imagine that moment when you get your first client. Hold onto your vision.

Dreaming about your future and planning for it can be exciting. It can also feel a little scary at times. But don’t let the fear stop you. Even when you feel you might not be capable… Go for it… you deserve a beautiful future filled with dreams.

What’s the biggest insight that you are taking away and, most important, how can you put that insight into action right now?

WHO AM I?

I'm Annie Ashdown, Author, Success Coach, Speaker and Cognitive Hypnotherapist based in London. I write about everything I've done wrong as a woman personally and professionally whilst out there in the trenches.

I work with high achievers who want to conquer imposter syndrome, crush self -doubt, and de-escalate anxiety. I help them knock down the wall that's causing them frustration and standing between them and their next level of success so they can get closer to the dream life they've set their sights on.

