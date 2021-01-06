Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Is It Time You Kicked People Off Your Bus? If You Don’t, You May Never Reach Your Intended Destination!

I’m going somewhere. I have known this ever since I made the life-altering decision in 2007 that my dream was worth turning into reality!  It is also when I decided that I was worth it – that I deserved better than what I had allotted myself up to that point in life.

I am driving towards a very clearly defined destination.  The people I thought would be along for the ride, for the most part, are not a part of the journey today.  For various reasons, they are no longer on my bus.  Some of them believed me, but they did not believe in me.  Some of them purposely tried to distract me -pointing me in the wrong direction and throwing me off my game. I was a doormat to some. To others, my dreams were reckless, rash, and downright silly. 

There were then, and still remain, some amazing people on my bus! They believe in me. They know I have what it takes. In fact, they are helping me get there!  The cheerleaders in my court help clear the way, don’t let me settle for ‘good enough,’ and help me stay focused. Even when I am right, they will challenge me just to confirm that my convictions are true and steady.  They correct me when I am wrong, and they provide balance in areas in which I am weaker. Together we make an amazing team and they volunteered to go along for the ride!

Who do you have on your bus?  I don’t know their names, but I know their types! Let’s name a few, shall we?  There’s overly-aggressive, arrogant, boring, careless, status-quo, inefficient, excuse-making, dishonest, self-serving, greedy, jealous, narrow-minded, overcritical, and then there’s just downright rude.  

Now, who do you want on your bus?  Ambitious, caring, focused, goal-oriented, energetic, efficient, powerhouse, capable, worthy, humble, steady, strong, brave, determined, dedicated, driven, skillful, leader, steward, guide…I could keep going…trustworthy, dependable, able, competent, appropriate, wise, solid, decent…you get the idea, right?

You cannot possibly embrace every single adjective so you name yours and then you surround yourself with others. THAT’S how you build a team and THAT’S how you power the bus forward. 

Look around you.  Is it time to ask people to get off your bus?  Is it time to throw some of them off?  Is it time you pulled over and let on some new riders?  It’s YOUR bus.  You get to decide.  And who you choose… will determine whether or not you get to your destination.

    Curtis Ainslie, CEO, Small Business Coach at ORCVirtual, Inc.

    Curtis Ainslie is the CEO and Founder of ORCVirtual, Inc.  This company provides Virtual Executive and Administrative Assistance to companies, entrepreneurs, and individuals, offering a spectrum of services from conception to development, implementation, integration, optimization, and analysis. ORCVirtual delivers comprehensive solutions for both on-demand and on-going tasks. He is a small business and entrepreneurial coach and mentor and strives to hold people accountable to themselves, their hopes, and their dreams.

    He has over 35 years of senior management and human resource experience. Curtis has worked in administration and management in multiple industries including entertainment, education, manufacturing, mortgage/banking, real estate, real estate investing, and corporate training.  Curtis is often asked to conduct mindset training seminars for business and educational institutions.  Supporting small business leaders is his passion, drive, and purpose.

    He is also a non-denominational pastor and lives in Tampa, Florida with his husband, Robbie, their cat, and a Yorkie who believes she rules the world!

