Is It Time to Trust What You Know?

Feeling stuck in life is not unusual. Success may be desired, but different levels come with “new devils.” Finding the courage to pursue your dreams is one thing. Swimming with the sharks is another. So if you find yourself stuck as you climb higher:

Is It Time to Trust What You Know?

I can already hear you say, “Alesha if I knew what to do, I wouldn’t be stuck.” While there is some truth to that, the reality is the root of your freedom always lies in what you know. Let me explain.

Often we feel pressured by the unknown and are in a constant flux of trying to learn more. More classes, workshops, programs, degrees, certifications, etc. In this influx, we often forget the core of what we do know. This forgetfulness is what cost us dearly.

If you have ever launched or executed anything, at your core is the belief of self. I don’t care how scared, anxious, or fearful you were, in order to go from a thought to action, you have to have a certain measure of belief in yourself. You would not go out and act on your idea or vision if you truly believed that you would fail. While you know failure is a possibility, you acted because you believed you could pull it off.

Sure, other factors need to accompany your actions, such as planning, strategy, a team, resources, etc., but your belief and trust in yourself is the accelerant and oil that creates sheer magic.

If you find yourself feeling stuck at this moment, know this:

  • You can and will get unstuck. You’ve done it before; trust in your ability to free yourself again.
  • Focus on what you know. You know that doing nothing doesn’t work. You also know that you need help, and this is not a solo job. Act on what you know by taking small strategic steps.
  • Things always appear worse than they actually are. Life can hand us some pretty challenging circumstances, but things typically appear worse than they actually are. There’s wartime vs. game time. Know which one you are in and move accordingly.

If you feel stuck, now is not the time for negative self-talk, replaying past failures, or beating yourself up. Oh, and please do not go to the pity-party-negativity squad to co-sign your fears. Negative people have a solution for everything, and it will keep you stagnant in inactivity and lead you to where dreams die. You deserve better. 

It is time to trust what you know. Greatness always starts there.

    Alesha Brown, The Joy Guru, Alesha Brown, Awarding-Winning Entrepreneur|Publisher|Business Strategist at Alesha Brown, LLC

    Alesha Brown is the owner/CEO of Fruition Publishing Concierge Services (a division of Alesha Brown, LLC) where she offers ghostwriting, writing coaching, and publishing services to help people share their stories with the masses. As a childhood abuse survivor, she is on a mission to reverse the damage of abuse by encouraging survivors to write and publish their stories in order to pay it forward and create a circle of healing.

    She also serves as the Chief Association Executive of Crusading Outreach Ministry Inc. 501 c 3, a 28-year non-profit headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. Alesha spearheads the revitalization of signature programs and outreach partnerships.

    She is the creator and host of The Entrepreneurs’ Lounge Radio Show, designed to expose the myths, pains & struggles of entrepreneurship and interview influential experts to give laser-focused solutions. The show uses its featured guests and Mindset Coach to help listeners release the weight of it all.

    Alesha takes a vision and makes it a reality through creative strategic development. She has appeared on and hosted various radio podcasts, media platforms, and magazine outlets. She intuitively sees the threads of opportunity that exist in the life of a person, or an organization, and implements strategies to help clients capitalize on opportunities identified by broadening their thinking, employing strategic planning, and building collaborative relationships. She helps clients find their voice, position themselves as experts and create profitable platforms that provide solutions to their target audiences.

