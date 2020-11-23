Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Is it time to fire yourself?

Now's a great time to ask that question

You're fired

We know what it means to be fired for poor performance or illegal acts.  The third type of firing is perhaps the most troubling: values-based firing–being fired for violating the core values.  

Recently, Stanford’s faculty senate condemned a colleague, Scott Atlas, for “violating the core values of the faculty and the expectations under the Stanford Code of Conduct.”  They called Atlas an embarrassment to the institution and harmful to its reputation and academic standing.  Ouch.

Remember the Starbucks barista who typed *pig* on the label of a police officer’s coffee on Thanksgiving Day 2019?  Fired, based on values.  Recall the Central Park unleashed-dog walker who called police on an innocent birdwatcher?  Fired, based on values.  And there was the elementary teacher with a clothing-optional website her students discovered.  Fired, based on values.

Just like organizations, we have our own, personal set of core values that guide our behavior.  The end of the year is a great time for a personal performance evaluation.  Ask, “How am I doing against my values?  Would I fire myself?  Would I put myself on a performance improvement plan?  Would I give myself a bonus?”

It’s a great time to reflect on our core values.  Have our values changed a bit in 2020?  Are we letting our core values guide the most important decisions we’re making?  Something to prioritize as we shape the 2021 we want to live in.  

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

