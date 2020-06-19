is it time for you to get out of your rut
and innovate
what does the other side of Coved-19 look like for you?
is it a return to what you used to do
or is it an opportunity to integrate who you are
into what you do?
i am taking discovery calls now with people who feel
there is something different trying to happen for them.
if this resonates with you, lets have a discovery call.
what we were is not what we are now.
be who you are now.
i have witnessed some great businesses,
innovate once and then get stuck in the innovation
and lose their innovative edge.
they had a great idea and then followed it forever
until the innovation became the status quo
and they grew comfortable,
and lost the ability to risk everything and innovate again.
One of my guests on The Mosaic Podcast,
Donald Hoffman, a brilliant scientist and cognitive psychologist
shared with me this incredible statistic:
science tells us that 99% of all species become extinct.
In his book, The Case Against Reality
he says that evolution needs to hid the truth from us
because the truth would impact
our innate survival of the fittest instinct, making us extinct.
what do you choose not to see in your life and business
thinking that if you saw it,
you might lose your competitive edge?
we have been taught subtlety not to innovate,
most of us have been taught to not reinvent the wheel
and to just do what others do.
a sure fire way to stop innovation,
become irrelevant and become extinct.
it is understandable why we do it.
again lets look to science . . .
Dr Joe Dispenza says,
science tells us we have 70,000 thoughts a day,
95% of which are the same thoughts we thought yesterday.
and the day before, and the day before that.
so it is easy to understand why so many of us
just follow our routine,
we do what we have always done,
we think what we always thought,
and see what we have always seen.
and we do this in our lives, our relationships
and our businesses.
innovation is not something that is natural for us to do
and it may cause us our life in a survival of the fittest battle.
so, we look for situations that maintain the status quo
to help us play safe, take fewer risks,
we avoid environments that invite innovation
fearing a survival of the fittest confrontation
because we don’t have the confidence to think we can win,
and so we live life under the radar,
trying to “live” unnoticed.
this is how most of us spend our days, our years, our lives.
invisible. safe. creatures of routine and habit.
is this the way you want to show up in the world?
it all makes sense, until it doesn’t anymore.
innovation is what happens when it all stops making sense.
if life has stopped making sense,
if you are tired or bored or have just lost your spark,
if doing the same thing over and over
has dulled the light of hope you once had in your eyes,
if you want to live your dream again, no matter how old you are.
if you want to reconnect to yourself, your source, your purpose
and remove the boxes that you have been living in.
if your business is ready to innovate
and you are ready to see differently…
i have created what i call THE INNOVATION SESSION
where we sit together and ask for an initiation;
the words we share together will invite you to see differently
they OCCUPY MIND
so that a transmission of innovation can happen uninterrupted.
the practice is based on what i noticed in my book
The Mosaic (available on Amazon)
that while the story is charming and its words touch your heart,
the secondary transmission happens
in the space between the words.
i feel guided now to offer private sessions
to initiate innovation
for those interested in seeing differently.