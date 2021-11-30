Is it time for a digital detox?

Do your devices make your life #easier or #morechallenging?

Have you ever just wanted to be device-free? You have a

plethora of “smart” devices and apps that facilitate your life’s

work, keep you on track and on time, turn on the lights and

TV, and shut them down. Wouldn’t it be great if you had an

app or device that allowed you to master self-care the smart

way?



As a business owner, employee, consultant, or student,

you work long hours and probably take little time for yourself.

The time is now to get “smart,” and start by forming a digital

detox (yes from those amazing devices and apps that you

cannot live without).



The power of five

Try these five easy steps to regain your time and energy,

while getting “smart” about self-care: