Is it time for a digital detox?

Do your devices make your life #easier or #morechallenging?
Have you ever just wanted to be device-free? You have a
plethora of “smart” devices and apps that facilitate your life’s
work, keep you on track and on time, turn on the lights and
TV, and shut them down. Wouldn’t it be great if you had an
app or device that allowed you to master self-care the smart
way?
As a business owner, employee, consultant, or student,
you work long hours and probably take little time for yourself.
The time is now to get “smart,” and start by forming a digital
detox (yes from those amazing devices and apps that you
cannot live without).
The power of five
Try these five easy steps to regain your time and energy,
while getting “smart” about self-care:
- Think about the communication tools you use and
select one! Then, request your clients to use that
tool to communicate with you.
- Set parameters for time online; you do it for your
kids, and you should do it for yourself.
- Schedule breaks for yourself; even 15 minutes per
day will make a huge difference in how you feel
and your performance.
- Add mindfulness to your routine while walking and
eating.
- Make a gratitude list; think about people, places,
and things that bring you joy.