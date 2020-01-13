Contributor Log In/Sign Up
IS IT POSSIBLE TO RECONNECT A DISCONNECTED WORLD?

a wise person once said: "when we change the way we see the world, the world we see changes."

AFTER A YEAR OF FINDING EXCUSES TO COVER UP MY FEAR
i am going on a trip around the world
to see for myself and share with others 
the beauty of the ordinary people

in my book, The Mosaic, the story shows us beautifully 
that nothing is as it appears
the first impressions we have of people is often superficial
and when we sit with them and listen to them tell us their story
we see them very differently.

it is time for us to sit face to face together
and just be with people from all over the world
– and listen to those no one listens to
– to see the people who have been overlooked and forgotten 
– to find new solutions by listening to new voices 

to reconnect a disconnected world
I NEED YOUR HELP.
those are some of the hardest words i have ever had to say
because i am so used to doing everything myself
but i wish i would have learned to say them years ago.

there is a great chinese proverb that says:
“the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,
the second best time is now.”

so now is when we start to build The Mosaic
a mosaic is not made of one piece, 
the diversity of many different pieces make a mosaic beautiful
together we are better.

the scope of this trip is so beyond my own capabilities
i know the only way it will become possible 
is to reach out to you
to ask for your help
and for each of us to do whatever we feel to do 
big or small
when all of us to do it together, 
we create a world that resonates with what we know is true. 

will you help me? 
here is a short list of the basic things i need:

– a place to stay when i come to your town
– a warm meal and a hot shower 🙂
– a tank of gas to get me to the next town
– film my conversations with people i meet on my iPhone
– a short video of you! share your voice with the world 
– to help arrange media for me in your town
– find a place to hold a gathering and invite people you know and people you do not know to come
– a kind word of encouragement or a smile
– to join The Mosaic Swarm
– introductions to people who could help me in other towns
– sponsors

to find out more, either contact me here on facebook 
or email me directly at [email protected]

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

