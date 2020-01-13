IS IT POSSIBLE TO RECONNECT A DISCONNECTED WORLD?

AFTER A YEAR OF FINDING EXCUSES TO COVER UP MY FEAR

i am going on a trip around the world

to see for myself and share with others

the beauty of the ordinary people

in my book, The Mosaic, the story shows us beautifully

that nothing is as it appears

the first impressions we have of people is often superficial

and when we sit with them and listen to them tell us their story

we see them very differently.

a wise person once said:

“when we change the way we see the world,

the world we see changes.”

it is time for us to sit face to face together

and just be with people from all over the world

– and listen to those no one listens to

– to see the people who have been overlooked and forgotten

– to find new solutions by listening to new voices

to reconnect a disconnected world

I NEED YOUR HELP.

those are some of the hardest words i have ever had to say

because i am so used to doing everything myself

but i wish i would have learned to say them years ago.

there is a great chinese proverb that says:

“the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,

the second best time is now.”

so now is when we start to build The Mosaic

a mosaic is not made of one piece,

the diversity of many different pieces make a mosaic beautiful

together we are better.

the scope of this trip is so beyond my own capabilities

i know the only way it will become possible

is to reach out to you

to ask for your help

and for each of us to do whatever we feel to do

big or small

when all of us to do it together,

we create a world that resonates with what we know is true.

will you help me?

here is a short list of the basic things i need:

– a place to stay when i come to your town

– a warm meal and a hot shower 🙂

– a tank of gas to get me to the next town

– film my conversations with people i meet on my iPhone

– a short video of you! share your voice with the world

– to help arrange media for me in your town

– find a place to hold a gathering and invite people you know and people you do not know to come

– a kind word of encouragement or a smile

– to join The Mosaic Swarm

– introductions to people who could help me in other towns

– sponsors

to find out more, either contact me here on facebook

or email me directly at [email protected]