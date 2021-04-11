Is it possible to prevent burnout by a single step?

Here’s a challening question: Is it possible to prevent burnout by ONE, single step?

The short answer is that a single step is not enough, but without a SPECIFIC one – it is almost impossible to cultivate a routine that helps to avoid burnout.

The long answer requires an explanation that revolves around KEY HABITS.

A key habit is a specific behavioral habit that once takes place, is spilled over to other habits.

In other words, when being implemented, a key habit has the power to shift behaviors in other areas.

A common example is when people start to exercise regularly, and without intentionally planning it, they come to change their eating habits as well.

When we examine burnout in the context of habit, the explanation goes through STRESS and related emotional challenges. Burnout, in the vast majority of cases, results from constant work-related stress that has not been successfully managed. [World Health Organization].

Therefore, the way we HABITUALLY respond to stress and adversity, and in fact, many of our work-related routines, could make or break our likelihood to get burnt out.

Although the road to burnout prevention is paved with many practices, routines, mindsets, etc. – those could not be mobilized and then achieved consistently without the required key habits.

Since those are highly personal, what you would probably need to do is identifying one key habit that has the potential to alleviate stress at work, change the work routine, create more balance in your working life, and alike.

A few common examples to ponder:

Can you change how you communicate with your colleagues/employees/boss?

Can you integrate nourishing activities into your working routine?

Can you set your boundaries better?

Once those potential alterations will become key habits, they are likely to spill over to other areas in your life, work, interactions, relationships – and gradually to positively affect those as well.



There are no shortcuts when it comes to burnout prevention, and the cultivation of resilience and wellbeing requires deep work;

Without contradicting the above, it is definitely needed to start with a single step, a key habit that you can replace or develop, to manifest the desired change.



You can live, work, and lead without burning out.