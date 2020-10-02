Is Fear Keeping You From Your Conscious Calling?

Are you frustrated because you don’t find meaning in your work? Have you always dreamed of having your own business, but feel stuck in a job? Is there a “calling” to fulfill your purpose that you’ve been ignoring? We often make up excuses to stay in jobs that make us unhappy or unfulfilled, but regardless of what we tell ourselves, all of these stories boil down to fear.

Leaving the security of a job, especially during tough economic times, is a frightening thought – but so is continuing to work in a place that keeps you from your soul’s calling.

We want to debunk some of the myths we often tell ourselves when justifying a job that isn’t in alignment with our truest self.

Myth: Things are tough, so I can’t make a career change right now.

Truth: Sometimes negative events can be a catalyst for positive change.

Whether you’re experiencing tough times on a personal or global level, it can be difficult to think of adding a career change on top of those stresses. But sometimes tough times can shed light on our purpose or open the door to a meaningful opportunity.

There are countless stories of people who have turned tragedy into something meaningful. It can be done. You just have to let yourself be open to the idea of change and dig down into what motivates you.

Right now, we’re all experiencing one of the most challenging periods in history. We’ve seen a downturn in the economy due to COVID-19. However, these tumultuous times have shown us the value and need for more conscious businesses. Now more than ever, it is time for conscious business owners to step into the light, take charge, and thrive in business while making the world a better place.

Myth: I’m just lucky to have a job.

Truth: It’s possible to be grateful for a job, but still not find meaning in it.

As we see unemployment rise and more companies go through layoffs, it’s normal to feel gratitude for what we do have. It’s also a good thing. There are proven benefits to expressing gratitude and it’s something that should be part of your daily routine.

But it’s also okay to be grateful for what you have while admitting you long for something more meaningful. Accepting what is because you know it could be worse is twisting gratitude into an excuse to hold yourself back. Allow yourself to strive for more.

Myth: I can’t afford to leave my job right now.

Truth: You don’t have to leave your job (yet) to start the career transformation process.

Starting a business doesn’t happen overnight. It is a process that takes time and commitment.

Deciding you want to create something better doesn’t mean you have to quit your current job tomorrow. It simply means you’re ready to start the process of creating a future for yourself that includes personal fulfilment and financial abundance. THEN taking the steps to achieve it and go after it.

Where should I start?

Are you ready to answer the call? Join others in the conscious business movement and learn HOW to get started. Request more information or attend any of our free events.