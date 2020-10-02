Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is Fear Keeping You From Your Conscious Calling?

Are you frustrated because you don’t find meaning in your work? Have you always dreamed of having your own business, but feel stuck in a job? Is there a “calling” to fulfill your purpose that you’ve been ignoring? We often make up excuses to stay in jobs that make us unhappy or unfulfilled, but regardless […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Are you frustrated because you don’t find meaning in your work? Have you always dreamed of having your own business, but feel stuck in a job? Is there a “calling” to fulfill your purpose that you’ve been ignoring? We often make up excuses to stay in jobs that make us unhappy or unfulfilled, but regardless of what we tell ourselves, all of these stories boil down to fear.

Leaving the security of a job, especially during tough economic times, is a frightening thought – but so is continuing to work in a place that keeps you from your soul’s calling.  

We want to debunk some of the myths we often tell ourselves when justifying a job that isn’t in alignment with our truest self.

Myth: Things are tough, so I can’t make a career change right now.

Truth: Sometimes negative events can be a catalyst for positive change.

Whether you’re experiencing tough times on a personal or global level, it can be difficult to think of adding a career change on top of those stresses. But sometimes tough times can shed light on our purpose or open the door to a meaningful opportunity.

There are countless stories of people who have turned tragedy into something meaningful. It can be done. You just have to let yourself be open to the idea of change and dig down into what motivates you. 

Right now, we’re all experiencing one of the most challenging periods in history. We’ve seen a downturn in the economy due to COVID-19. However, these tumultuous times have shown us the value and need for more conscious businesses. Now more than ever, it is time for conscious business owners to step into the light, take charge, and thrive in business while making the world a better place. 

Myth: I’m just lucky to have a job. 

Truth: It’s possible to be grateful for a job, but still not find meaning in it.

As we see unemployment rise and more companies go through layoffs, it’s normal to feel gratitude for what we do have. It’s also a good thing. There are proven benefits to expressing gratitude and it’s something that should be part of your daily routine. 

But it’s also okay to be grateful for what you have while admitting you long for something more meaningful. Accepting what is because you know it could be worse is twisting gratitude into an excuse to hold yourself back. Allow yourself to strive for more.  

Myth: I can’t afford to leave my job right now.

Truth: You don’t have to leave your job (yet) to start the career transformation process.

Starting a business doesn’t happen overnight. It is a process that takes time and commitment. 

Deciding you want to create something better doesn’t mean you have to quit your current job tomorrow. It simply means you’re ready to start the process of creating a future for yourself that includes personal fulfilment and financial abundance. THEN taking the steps to achieve it and go after it. 

Where should I start?

Are you ready to answer the call? Join others in the conscious business movement and learn HOW to get started. Request more information or attend any of our free events

Terri Maxwell Succeed On Purpose Thrive Global Author

Terri Maxwell, Founder & CEO at Share On Purpose | Succeed On Purpose | Shift/Co

With the soulfulness of Wayne Dyer and the entrepreneurial spirit of Richard Branson, Terri is a world-class business growth expert, social impact investor, and serial entrepreneur whose purpose is to inspire potential. With her own money, Terri built a portfolio of purposeful companies, Share On Purpose, Inc., and now invests in and creates mission-driven start-ups.

 

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Terri has launched, owned, sold, rebranded or turned around more than 40 companies. She is known for her game-changing business models and personal transformation frameworks.

 

Everything she built came directly from a wellspring of perseverance and soulful resiliency, which she openly shares through her first purposeful brand, Succeed On Purpose.

 

Her most recent venture is a business growth community for conscious entrepreneurs, Shift/Co.

 

Terri started from humble and difficult beginnings. Very few people have experienced immense childhood trauma AND not only survived the abuse but benefited from it. Terri knows first-hand how to transform suffering into success, trauma into transformation and failure into fortitude.

 

Growing up with alcoholic and abusive parents in a 600-square foot rat-infested trailer, the sheer will to survive ignited her perseverance, which was later transformed into a mission to help others transform their own lives.

 

Taking to heart her wise grandfather’s words “you get what you focus on,” Terri learned how to change her focus to winning, rather than on obstacles in her way.

 

She has the kind of wisdom that can only come from struggle, heartache, failure and most importantly, the will to persevere.

 

The stories Terri recounts aren’t about the pain, but instead about the power of perspective. Back in early 2008 when the economic forecast was looking bleak, rather than focus on the economic obstacles that lie ahead, she instead looked for an opportunity to do good. It was from that perspective that inspired her to sell a successful business (just in time) and focus on the singular pursuit of purpose.

 

It was shortly thereafter that Succeed On Purpose was born starting with her own awakening: there must be a way to do meaningful work AND earn financial rewards.

 

But, it's not what Terri does that’s unique, but rather why she does it.

 

Terri simply wants to inspire potential in everyone she meets.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Community//

Seeking Career Passion: The 10 Biggest Mistakes

by Rikk Hansen
Community//

“Do it your way.” With Penny Bauder & Julie Purves

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

The Myth of a Calling

by Sheryl Paul

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.