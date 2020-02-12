Is “Faster” Really Better?

Everyone wants to do things faster. Whether it’s in our business, our job, or our life—we all want to be more productive, get more things done, generate more income, and make the most use of our time.



But is that really the best way to approach things? I say yes and no. Here’s what I mean…



Faster to a point

I often tell people that getting from zero to a million in whatever you’re doing requires “muscle.” What I mean by that is there are a lot of things you need to simply do to get to that number. I’m talking in terms of income but this applies to nearly everything.



You need to make a lot of calls, close a lot of deals, make sales… You get the idea.



And in that case, doing those things faster will absolutely help you. The faster you can do those things, the more you can get done, and the more income you’ll generate.



That’s all great, but there is a point where things start to change. You will inevitably reach a point where going “faster” isn’t enough. Simply going faster isn’t going to take you from one million to ten million. At that point, it starts to become more strategic.



When you reach this point, you need to start developing new skill sets and thinking more strategically. You’re not going to be able to muscle your way through it. And when people hit this point, I always advise them to do one simple thing….



Do more of what’s working for you and less of what’s not.



Focusing on what’s working

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but here’s why this is such a big deal.



In our coaching business, we have people coming to us all the time saying “I’ve taken this course and gotten zero deals” or “I’ve watched these YouTube videos and it’s not working.”



Well, if that’s the case, stop doing those things!



Instead, here’s what I suggest you do…



1. Pick a niche



There are a million different books, strategies, and tactics you can use in whatever industry you’re in. You need to find one that you like and stick with it. If you constantly bounce around from shiny object to shiny object, you’ll never see real results. Pick one niche and stick with it.



2. Find a mentor in that niche



Reading books and taking courses just isn’t enough. Find yourself a mentor or a coach in that niche who can help you through the tough times, correct you when things go off course, and show you what you’re doing wrong.



3. Put your blinders on for 36 months and FOLLOW IT!



Once you’ve found a niche and a coach within that niche, it’s time to buckle up and get some work done. Focus on your niche and the guidance you’re getting for 36 months and see what happens. If some new opportunity or new tactic comes around, don’t even pay attention to it—just stick with what you’re doing for 26 months and you’ll be amazed at how much progress you’re able to make.



The key is simply finding what you want to do and getting yourself on the right path. Then, it’s just a matter of doing it. If you can do it and stick to it, you’ll be so much better off.



Which brings us back to doing things faster…



If you are able to do what I just said above, then yes—focus on going faster! If you’re doing things that are working, then going faster will always help you.

Do you focus on going faster in your business or thinking more strategically? Has this post made you think about changing your behavior? I’d love to hear about it.

