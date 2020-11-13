Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Is Downsizing Dead?

. . . Because Size Can Matter

Downsized Streamlined Dining Room and Kitchen Combo

Since Covid-19 struck the U.S. earlier this year, to say our lifestyles have undergone a major shift would be an understatement.

Chances are your adult children may have moved back home, from elementary school to college aged children are now learning virtually and if you’re working — you’re also doing that from home. Maybe your plan was to make a move to a smaller home now that you’re (or you were) an empty nester. Now, it’s anyone’s guess as to when that move might make sense . . . if ever. Perhaps having the extra space came in handy during Covid and you might be rethinking moving at all. 

The trend of late seems to be a move further away from the city where real estate prices are more affordable and you can get more space than you might otherwise. Or, because we are spending more time in our home than we had in the past, we know what works and what needs tweaking. Home renovations and improvements are on the rise and may be the most cost-effective way to improve your property without an actual move.

Downsizing can happen right where you are, regardless of the square footage of your home — big or small. We all can probably agree that we have too many things. Here are a few tips you can do right now to help eliminate the items you may no longer need and that will free up much needed space as you evaluate how your home can serve multiple purposes for everyone in the family.

  • Rent a storage container and begin moving things out that you feel you no longer need. If you keep these “things” in your home, you’re defeating the purpose of freeing up space to take advantage of what your home can offer. 
  • Be a witness to what eliminating things can do to make your space feel more spacious, easier to clean, work in and the overall function.
  • Identify organizations that might benefit from your unwanted items and contact them to see if they will pick up these items, or if they need to be brought to them.
  • Consignment stores are also on the rise, however, if you’re in a position to donate, I’d suggest you do that for ease and because there are so many people in need of things.

The act of physically removing things to free up your physical and mental space is freeing and will allow you to see the space you do have and how it can better work for you. If Covid has taught us a lot. For one thing, we are more resilient than we may have given ourselves credit for or imagined being during this pandemic. We’ve had to be more flexible in the way we use and share our living space. Ultimately, our homes need to support how we live to the best of its ability given our respective situations. 

Using a storage container instead of storing items in another place in your house increases the likelihood that they will actually leave your home and serve the greater good. Chances are if you’re not out looking through the container to find that fifth spatula you thought you needed — these things can have a new life with someone who needs and will use them.

###

Written by Nancy Michaels. Sign up to receive her Free Decorating Resource at www.nancymichaelsinteriors.com

    Nancy Michaels

