Is Detox Right for You?

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!



Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



I have more notably been enjoying the interviewing of radio/podcast guests, who customarily speaking, would generally be considered somewhat atypical to the standard type of guests I have been known to historically interview on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. I say this not because my recent roster of show guests are any less regarded as experts, and certainly not because they are not recognized as authentic leaders within their specific area of expertise, but more so because my expressed sentiments relate to the fact that it is the subject matter per se, which has deviated from the so-called norm for what is often featured on my show. It has been a welcomed change and has played an interesting role in the expansion of my own repertoire of knowledge.



Last Friday’s showcased guest – DESIREE LOTZ – was a true delight to interview! Much of our deep dive discussion centred on the primary factors associated with the overall benefits of daily CalMag-C consumption. Desiree highlighted the unfortunate lack of macro-level understanding or even micro level awareness for its multifaceted life-altering, life enhancing, and life enriching properties. I not only found Desiree’s information sharing on the subject matter itself to have been quite illuminating, but I also found Desiree’s own personal revelations, insights and the examples of her own clients remarkable success stories to be nothing short of fascinating for further underscoring Desiree’s compelling convictions for why everyone should incorporate CalMag-C into their health regimen.



Desiree provided a fantastic service to myself, the global radio listeners and to the podcast subscribers in her expressed ability to effectively cover all possible aspects of CalMag-C advantages. This was particularly true of her detailed overview as it speaks to the mind, body, spirit interconnected relationship for one being successful in achieving overall health and wellbeing. Desiree left no stone unturned when she succinctly broke it all down in her elaborations for how one ultimately stands to gain and for how one stands to optimally thrive within all domains – physically – psychologically – mentally – emotionally – spiritually. It was a well done overhaul in bringing to light what even I myself was in the dark about. BRAVO, DESIREE! Much appreciated!



On behalf of both Desiree and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our joint gratitude to each of you for graciously clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our highly informative conversation with one another! For anyone wishing to take the conversation further outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum, please know that it would be our immense honour and our sincere pleasure in which to individually connect with you at a more personable level! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS DESIREE LOTZ?!

Desiree Lotz has been helping people with their health for more than 40 years. Her basic philosophy is that all symptoms people experience is an indication that they have deficiencies or excesses in their diet.

Desiree loves what she does. She has helped people deal with their stress and improve health conditions. For her, helping people is the most important thing in her life, whether it’s with basic information about their bodies or guiding them on how to look for what is best for them.Desiree helps to calm the planet down.

The purpose of the instant CalMag-C is to help calm the planet down and Desiree’s purpose is to help people with their bodies so they can take attention off them and get it outwards to enjoy life.

Desiree is in the business of producing and selling Instant CalMag-C (a very specific calcium and magnesium ingredient and formula) that helps people with hundreds of body things, including stress, sleep, teething, colic, and much more.

The main reason Desiree does this is because she likes to help people handle their bodies so they can physically and mentally be in good condition.

Although Desiree is currently producing and selling it, she also helps people to understand more about their bodies and how they affect them physically and mentally.

Desiree is also a trained detox specialist but is not actively delivering upon that particular suite of service.

Desiree has been helping people with their bodies for more than four decades. This is also inclusive of getting people off of drugs and into leading better lives.