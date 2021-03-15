Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is #cleaneating actually making us MORE unhealthy?!

There are a lot of studies associating social media with reduced body image.  Makes sense, right?  With perfectly curated and edited photos, creating the perpetual highlight reel, it’s natural to play that comparison game and start thinking of yourself as less than. Well, I took a closer look at one study which specifically looked at the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are a lot of studies associating social media with reduced body image. 

Makes sense, right? 

With perfectly curated and edited photos, creating the perpetual highlight reel, it’s natural to play that comparison game and start thinking of yourself as less than.

Well, I took a closer look at one study which specifically looked at the effects of the #cleaneating trend in undergraduate students; and how it influences their attitude, behavior, and disordered eating patterns.

The study found that undergraduate students who felt clean eating was “healthier” or “for weight loss”, showed greater indications of disordered eating patterns, and were more likely to be associated with eating disordered psychopathology. 

The moral of the story? clean eating has been found to be potentially harmful.

Take a look at this:

  1. Clean eating could have negative health consequences that resemble those of an eating disorder, like amenorrhea, osteoporosis, bone fractures, irregular heart beats, difficulty concentrating, depression, etc. 
  2. By omitting certain food groups (sugar, carbs, fat) without justification, it could contribute to disordered eating attitudes and behaviors.
  3. Clean eating may mask already existing disordered eating attitudes and behaviors, making it more difficult for individuals to seek help.

The authors noted, “At best, clean eating is nonsense dressed up as health advice.”

Reference: Ambwani, S., Shippe, M., Gao, Z., & Austin, S. B. (2019). Is #cleaneating a healthy or harmful dietary strategy? Perceptions of clean eating and associations with disordered eating among young adults. Journal of eating disorders, 7, 17. https://doi.org/10.1186/s40337-019-0246-2

    Abbie Stasior, Health & Life Coach at Be About Being Better

    I’m a happy-go-lucky Columbia University graduate student and registered dietitian in the making! I am passionate about sustainable healthy living. I guide others to leverage their foundation of healthy habits, productivity, and optimism in order to live a better, more abundant life. I’m currently working with hundreds of national and international clients and serving an audience of over 30,000 fans and followers on social media. My mission is to help people discover what true vitality feels like. I am a firm believer that we cannot make lasting and meaningful change for our lives or our health single-handedly.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    IS YOUR SLEEP IN ORDER FOR 2020?

    by Nancy H. Rothstein, MBA
    Community//

    Why We Are Failing At Treating Eating Disorders in Minorities

    by Dr. Kristen Fuller
    Unplug & Recharge//

    What 65 Studies Can Tell Us About Facebook and Mental Health

    by Shelby Lorman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.