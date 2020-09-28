Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Is Being White The Only Way To Have Privilege? Or Is It Something Else…

On a flight, I watched two girls negotiate their way to exit row seats

I boarded relatively early and was in my window seat when I noticed these two girls, who were probably early 20s-aged, stalling. They had seats in the back of the plane, they told a flight attendant, but their seats weren’t together (which is what they wanted) and were hoping to find a better situation. 

They hung around at the front part of the plane, waiting until all the passengers were aboard. 

They asked the woman seated in the exit row aisle seat if she could sit the row behind us (also exit), leaving two empty exit row seats for these girls who hadn’t even paid for the exit row. 

These girls were both picket-fence-White, by the way. 

Privilege

I don’t think so. 

The tools these girls used to get their seats together on a very full flight: 

Smiles. They were nice in asking other passengers to maneuver for them, friendly about it, and pretty enough for that to be a factor (studies show that attractive people are more likely to get more help from strangers than less attractive people). 

Energy. I watched the girls wait out boarding and scour the cabin for opportunity — and what you look for, you find. 

Now, could a bit of ingrained privilege have played a role in this? 

Is it possible that these White chicks have been raised to expect life to alter itself in their favor? 

Could they have been taught that if they just smile and ask, that people will bend over backwards for them? 

Maybe!! We don’t know enough to make such assumptions. But what if we were to discover that they were all true — is this a bad thing? 

No. 

What you should take from this story: Friendliness, energy and determination are available to everyone. Anyone can condition themselves to expect to get what you want from life (I’ll tell you how in a moment). 

So your next step is to get The Mental Workbook, which I created to help you condition your mind every day for exacting and actually getting what you want from life — even if you don’t know exactly how you’ll get it. 

Order your Mental Workbook here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/Workbook 

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

