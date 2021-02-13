Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is anxiety all bad?

Your fear of the virus is real. Anxiety around catching the virus and jeopardizing the safety of those around you is a case in which excessive pressure prevents you from achieving normalcy. Still, on the other hand, a healthy amount of anxiety can help you lead an everyday life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Anxiety can be quite useful. For instance, you’re anxious about getting to your appointment safely by driving carefully on icy roads, all the while watching out for wildlife and other vehicles. Taking such preventive measures becomes second nature; in other words, having some anxiety or concerns for your physical well being helps you control potentially life-threatening situations.

Finally, anxiety helps you maintain structure in your daily life. You’re anxious about finishing your assignment, helping your children with their online school work, having supper ready, for example.

These are everyday mundane activities but are essential for your survival.

How to know when anxiety becomes a problem?

A recently divorced individual can no longer do their household tasks and cannot plan a menu or buy the ingredients. This individual gets panic attacks, discrete periods of recurrent and unexpected intense feelings of fear or discomfort. Panic attacks, in turn, can cause more anxiety as this individual fears that they will faint while driving to the grocery store.

Excessive anxiety decreases your functioning and prevents you from achieving your goals. For example, the “goal” can be meeting online a friend for a chat for a 32-year-old with Social Anxiety who has been avoiding meeting their friends as they feel they’re judged for not having the same social status as their friends. This individual has become almost housebound and leaves their home only to buy groceries. 

Generalized Anxiety, in contrast, is persistent, free-floating and excessive worry about many things. The concern is not related to a special event like getting a flat tire. The young graduate student cannot complete their assignments as they always worry about their relationship, anticipate failures, and be preoccupied with their health, family, or work. 

At times, environmental cues related to a traumatic experience can trigger the fight/ flight/freeze response when you believe you’re facing a threat even if there is none. It is your body’s automatic response to a perceived danger for self-preservation. 

The individual believes that they’re reliving the incident and have vivid nightmares and flashbacks of the traumatic experience which affects their current functioning; can be diagnosed with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 

Anxiety seems to come from nowhere for those suffering from chronic stress. The individual knows that their daily functioning is affected and uses maladaptive measures like avoiding the feared stimulus to control their anxiety. In this case, Phobia or irrational, persistent and excessive fear and aversion of a situation or object is at play.

Breaking free from the pattern of anxiety

Anxiety is self-perpetuating. Fear of fainting may keep a person imprisoned in their house where they feel” safe”; if persuaded to go for a walk, they believe that they will have a panic attack; may make the person even afraid of leaving their bedroom. Catastrophic thinking pattern makes the person think that they will die if they leave their bedroom.

Identification of thinking errors for the anxious individual helps the person to understand that there are triggers for their anxiety. Automatic thought records give the individual some semblance of control over their fears as they know that certain times of the day when they’ve high anxiety ( Cognitive Behaviour Therapy).

You can then work on changing your reaction to the perceived stress by working on your coping skills. Accepting those things that are not in your control paves the way for you to commit to behavioural changes to alleviate your anxiety. ( Acceptance and Commitment Therapy). Interpersonal therapy enables you to explore your relationship patterns. 

With the right mindset, you can create a haven for yourself where you learn that “you don’t control your thoughts; you have to stop letting them control you” ~Dan Millman.

This article was published in the Telegraph-Journal.

The picture is from Mind Matters A.S. Consulting.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and should not substitute for psychotherapy with a qualified professional

    Anjula Siddhartha, Licensed Psychologist at Mind Matters A.S. Consulting

    I am a licensed psychologist in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. I offer an eclectic approach to treating depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, chronic pain, addictions and the intellectually disabled.

    In my writings, I use psychological principles as a pathway to wellness and resilience. Additionally, I use the Bihar School of Yoga (India) teachings, where I learned meditation and how to adopt a yogic lifestyle.
    My mantra is 'going along with the flow' using cognitive behaviour therapy for stress and anxiety management. Working with the incarcerated population has reinforced my belief in self-empowerment and living each day to the fullest.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Living With an Anxiety Disorder Amidst the Pandemic

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    3-Step Process to Calm Anxiety.

    by Romi Grossberg
    Community//

    The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Dealing With Anxiety

    by Emily Standley 1

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.