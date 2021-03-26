Is A Business Trip During Covid Viable:Dos And Dont’s for Business Travelers

The Covid-19 pandemic has made traveling more unpredictable than ever before. The
constantly evolving situation has indeed made traveling almost impossible, but life, like
business, needs to go on. Many companies have altogether stopped any business trips,
conferences, and shows. Video conferences and video chat has become a staple in most
industries, at least on the executive side.
Is air travel safe?
As the pandemic runs wild in all parts of the world, one needs to be careful when traveling. Still,
some regions are more affected than others, and some counties are handling the pandemic
better. This creates a possible environment for a successful business trip, and in this article, we
wanted to go through some of the basics so you can be ready and ensure a good trip. Most
companies require international travel that involves air travel.
The good news here is that air companies have made efforts to make traveling safe as possible.
The CDC reports that air quality in an airplane is relatively high, as it gets refreshed every
couple of minutes. As crews clean and disinfect all surfaces, you are also safe in that regard.
Even if you happen to sit in an infected place, you won’t transfer the virus to your mouth until
you touch your mouth. This is why masks are mandatory on all flights, and these will protect you
and the other passengers. So mostly, the only worry you may have about air travel is that you
need to be fast when booking the tickets, as most travel now needs to be quick. The travel
climate could change from week to week, and this month you may be able to go and the month
after that not.
You need to be aware that different countries have different rules that you need to adhere to.
The recommendation is to check World Meters and other resources that may prepare you for
the severity of the country’s infection. Then going on the countries embassy and reading up do
you need a test or is air travel prohibited or not. At some companies, traveling teams are
created to ensure a safe trip and a possible one.
Business Travel Insurance
If you need more protection, a business travel insurance policy would also be smart as these
can cover any medical expenses or medical evacuation in a worst-case scenario. This is a wise
option as these policies will cover many scenarios are a way to make sure that the trip won’t be
an unsuccessful endeavor. If for any reason the trip fails, for any reason, you may receive
money back and cover all costs that you may face. Even a plane cancellation could be covered.
You need to get the right insurance that will cover these situations as the fine print is very
important in these situations.
Still, there are some things that you can do to protect yourself, and these include:
- Skipping the trip entirely if you feel any of the Covid-19 symptoms, including cough, high
fever, pain in the chest, and other
- Avoid touching your face and nose at any cost when outside
- Handshakes are not that smart, but a greeting may be necessary; elbow bumps became
popular in recent times as an alternative way of greeting. A polite nod in the person
direction should also be okay
- Wearing a protective mask in areas that have a lot of people. This includes any form of
transportation or closed spaces
- Washing hands for 25 seconds straight with a good amount of soap and warm water
- Carrying hand sanitizer or alcohol at all times disinfecting surfaces and hands
- Wipe any surfaces you may touch in public spaces with disinfecting wipes or alcohol.
Wiping down surfaces includes your hotel room, too, all from the remote to the door
handles, etc.
- Social distancing in any situations that won’t require close contact and even close
contact 6 feet should be the minimum one should
- Avoid cash and pay via credit card
- Being safe for others as in if you feel any of the symptoms, you will seek out medical
help and quarantine
- If you can get a flu shot, it could be a good thing before traveling
- Stay on top of your health with enough sleep, vitamins, and a healthy diet
You need to be aware that no travel is safe and that different transportation modes carry various
risks. Still, with enough social distancing and ensuring that you follow these tips, you should be
good. If anything, wearing a mask constantly to protect others is a feat on its own. If, after all,
you need to travel, weigh in the risks carefully, and plan ahead your possible route and
activities. Be as careful as possible, keep your hands off your face, and happy traveling.