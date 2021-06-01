There’s Law (which is good), Order (another thumbs up) and New York City (best.city.ever).

If only leadership was so … orderly. Albeit messy at times (like my beloved dirty water dogs … extra everything please!), laws exist in leadership — just asked John Maxwell or read his ’21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership’. A few of my favorite laws for order:

THE LAW OF PRIORITIES

Leaders understand that activity is not necessarily accomplishment. And given the explosion of data, options and directions, a leader must prioritize and exercise courage to make a choice. To quote one of my favorite professors at Stanford University — Dr. Baba Shiv — “It is not about solving it right. It is about solving the right it.”

“We will be #1 or #2 in every marketplace … or we won’t be in the market.” — Jack Welch THE LAW OF EMPOWERMENT

Only secure leaders give power to others.

“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” — Theodore Roosevelt THE LAW OF LEGACY

A leader’s lasting value is measured by succession.