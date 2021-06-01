Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Irrefutable Laws of Leadership

There’s Law (which is good), Order (another thumbs up) and New York City (best.city.ever).

If only leadership was so … orderly. Albeit messy at times (like my beloved dirty water dogs … extra everything please!), laws exist in leadership — just asked John Maxwell or read his ’21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership’. A few of my favorite laws for order:

THE LAW OF PRIORITIES

Leaders understand that activity is not necessarily accomplishment. And given the explosion of data, options and directions, a leader must prioritize and exercise courage to make a choice. To quote one of my favorite professors at Stanford University — Dr. Baba Shiv — “It is not about solving it right. It is about solving the right it.”

“We will be #1 or #2 in every marketplace … or we won’t be in the market.” — Jack Welch THE LAW OF EMPOWERMENT

Only secure leaders give power to others.

“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” — Theodore Roosevelt THE LAW OF LEGACY

A leader’s lasting value is measured by succession.

  • Achievement comes to someone when s/he is able to do great things for him/herself.
  • Success comes when s/he empowers followers to do great things with him/her .
  • Significance comes when s/he develops leaders to do great things for him/her .
  • Legacy is created only when a person puts his/her organization into the position to do great things without him/her .
  • Success is not measured by where you are going, but by what you are leaving behind

    Linda MacDonald, Chief Operations Officer at Avanir Pharmaceuticals

    Based in Orange County, CA, Linda MacDonald is a philanthropist and COO at Avanir Pharmaceuticals. She was introduced to North Korean humanitarianism by her cousin when he became a missionary decades ago, and she has remained involved in the field to this day. One cause she is especially passionate about is organizations that support North Korean refugee care and integration. As her parents escaped North Korea after being persecuted for their religious beliefs, Linda is acutely aware of the responsibility and privilege of aiding those like her family. She is an alumni of The Ohio State University and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

