Invitation: White Men Only!

By

     Last evening, I participated in a virtual meeting of 100 white men. The topic of discussion was what we as white men could do to understand and help repair the bias, prejudice, unfair policies, actions, beliefs, and assumptions that have existed for centuries and which have adversely impacted men and women whose only difference from us is the color of  their skin.  As I listened to men speak of their own guilt, shame, frustration, and white privilege, tears came to my eyes. It struck me that it took the senseless killing of a black man in Minnesota, and a long line of men and women who have been murdered, beaten, and mistreated by our justice and governmental systems for a group of white men to stand up and recognize the need to do more, the need to do something. This moment in time was bitter-sweet for me. It was over 10 years ago, that I finally began to accept my share of responsibility for the historic wrongs our nation has thrust upon black and brown men and women, and for a system which seems unable and frequently unwilling to fix itself.

     After twenty years as a trial lawyer, and a host of poor choices, life and justice handed me a five-year sentence in prison. Living behind the prison walls was when I first truly witnessed with my own eyes the impact of racial discrimination and oppression which has existed for hundreds of years and which was designed to disadvantage people of color. Behind the walls we were all the same. We all wore green jumpsuits, ate the same food, used the same showers, and were subjected to the painful loss of freedom. I returned to Philadelphia after serving five years away, now homeless and living in a shelter in North Philadelphia, the epicenter of over 25,000 returning citizens each year. I was blessed with the ability to teach and teaching GED math in an adult community learning center set in motion my journey as an advocate, teacher, friend, and now executive, that works day and night to help those men and women who for centuries deserved a taste of the privilege that I was given at birth.

     My life’s journey has guided me to a place where not only can I work directly with men and women impacted by our criminal justice system, but I use the lessons learned behind the walls as a daily reminder that we live in an imperfect world filled with inequity, bias and prejudice. It is up to each of us to take personal responsibility for how we act towards each other, and to stand up when injustice raises its head. As I speak around the country sharing my journey, I am mindful of the reality that many listen because of the color of my skin, and many validate my words based upon where I have traveled.  I am grateful that white men are finally sitting at the table and sharing their feelings, thoughts, and hopes of a better tomorrow. Yet, I am convinced that without those most impacted sitting at the same table sharing and talking, true change will remain elusive.

     It’s time that we all sit down, ask the uncomfortable questions, and give the honest and truthful answers that will guide us to a better understanding of each other. With each small step we take forward there is also the hope that someday we can all see each other with consideration, compassion, and a willingness to treat each other with dignity and respect.

By: Jeffrey Abramowitz

Jeffrey Abramowitz, Executive Director of Reentry Services at JEVS Human Services

Jeffrey Abramowitz, J.D. is the Executive Director of Reentry Services for JEVS Human Services and Program Director of Looking Forward Philadelphia. Jeff was a 2018 Fellow for Justleadership USA, and has most recently served as the Director of Student Services & Workforce Development for Community Learning Center.

Jeff was a trial lawyer in Philadelphia before poor choices in life and his professional career resulted in acceptance of responsibility and a five-year sentence in the federal prison system. Entering the criminal justice system allowed Jeff the opportunity to see the world with a new pair of glasses and find his passion for education and workforce development. In the short 4.5 years since Jeff has been home he has worked with over 4,000 individuals, spoken and lectured across the country to educators, administrators, communities, and those touched by our criminal justice system.

Jeff  proudly sits on the Executive Board of the Coalition on Basic Adult Education, COABE, where he serves as the chair of the Literacy Behind and Beyond the Walls Committee, was appointed to the Pennsylvania Reentry Council and serves as Chairman of the Employment Committee and Co-chairs the Reentry Committee for the PA Workforce Development Board. Jeff is active in the Philadelphia Reentry Coalition. Jeff serves on the board of directors of Community Forgiveness & Restoration, a member of NationSwell Council, and Advisory Board Member of Philadelphia Petey Greene Program.

Jeff  is presently a LINCS Reviewer, Literacy Information & Communication System, Resource Collection, for the Department of Education, and serves on the National Association of State Directors of Education, Barbara Bush Foundation Criminal Justice Work Group.

Jeff is the producer and host of the award-winning weekly radio show “Looking Forward” on Philly Cam Radio WPPM 106.5FM.

Jeffrey is a writer, keynote speaker and lecturer around the country on issues of adult education, workforce development and criminal justice.

 

