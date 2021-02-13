Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Investing is not for the faint-hearted: Jacob Judah

The world is changing fast, and so are the financial markets and money movements. People no longer invest money based on mere trust.

The world is changing fast, and so are the financial markets and money movements. People no longer invest money based on mere trust. If someone is looking for funds for a new venture or business then one ought to have a rock-solid groundwork laid out before you go to investors seeking funds. Investors have become smart and highly competitive with the advent of various tools and algorithm-based software. 

One such modern investor and business-maker is Jacob Judah. He is from a company called TMIG and is an angel investor. He works as a consultant to up-and-coming start-ups, helping them form strategies on how to move ahead and jump-start. He also provides investments to great ideas as an angel investor. Before getting into this business he worked as an app developer. In 2018, Jacob created a bunch of apps for the ios platform, which he sold later in the same year. The legend says that Jacob, while in the A-levels in school, had sold a whole portfolio of ios games. And that bunch of apps garnered over 10 million downloads. Later on, he started focussing on technologies based on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Jacob believes that this field has enormous possibilities and it is highly unexplored terrain. Jacob feels that AR-VR is going to be the next common computing platform. And we couldn’t believe it any less. Since, when it comes to creating new businesses, he’s a tough competition even for the most experienced of people. Most traditional businessmen don’t put much interest in technology. But,

Jacob is keen on his business skills. It is said that investing in start-ups is not for the faint-hearted. It involves great risks but only those people reach up to the top, who take big risks and work hard for it. And you never know if your investment grows big and starts inspiring millions of people through its business growth in the future. We hope to interview Jacob soon when his project takes flight on a global level and becomes a success. We are certain that he is going to achieve success in this field one day. And, we wish Jacob all the very best in his future endeavors.

