Investing in BIPOC Women And Girls

"When we invest in women, women-identified women, transgender people of colour, we empower them to improve their well-being, their families, and their communities."

Women are a force to be reckoned with, yet women and girls of colour are sorely underrepresented in social support and underserved in all aspects of society. The dichotomies are astonishing —most domestic workers are underpaid women of colour and inevitably face poverty at much higher rates; 50% of all women-owned businesses are run by women of colour but receive less venture funding than other groups; the lifetime wage gap disproportionately affects women of colour affecting their access to basic necessities which contribute significantly to the security of their families and dependents; education can transform communities and countries, even so, an estimated 130 million girls are out of school, more than half of them are black and brown; women and girls of colour are the highest at-risk of being targeted for gender-based violence and trafficking and bear more insights and leadership into these human rights issues. 

The very barriers and disparities that impede women of colour from fulfilling their unique potential are many and complex. What is important to also emphasize is that these circumstances are to be regarded as created, reinforced, and exacerbated by broader social and economic factors. This has only proved unsuccessful and inhumane. 

When we invest in women, women-identified women, transgender people of colour, we empower them to improve their well-being, their families, and their communities. When we invest in them, we invest in the future of the world because there is no better way to advance peaceful global development than supporting women and girls at all levels, leaving no one behind.  

Visibility to action for communities of colour is a crucial first step toward total equality and equity. Empowerment translates to tangible changes. Adopting all-inclusive action-oriented approaches that leave no woman behind requires integrated efforts – individually and collectively. Recognizing that an intersectional approach is essential in reaching parity. We must continue to centralize the unique voices and experiences of BIPOC women, reinforce their limitless potential, and accelerate growth and equitable opportunities. Think about how much more we can achieve with women’s involvement and the inclusion of all voices in our communities! By enabling total participation and investing in those who have been traditionally overlooked and undervalued, we can help build independence while reducing poverty and fighting all forms of injustice.

This is an opportunity and responsibility belonging to every single one of us. 

Artwork: Good To Be Good Foundation

Char San Pedro, Founder, Executive Director at Good To Be Good

Bohemian. Humanitarian. Gender-Rights Advocate. Writer. Social Entrepreneur. Perennial Optimist.

Founder, Executive Director of Good To Be Good Foundation

www.charsanpedro.com | www.goodtobegood.ca

