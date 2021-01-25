“Invest in your business”, With Douglas Brown and Monica Yates

Invest in your business. This is simple. By investing in your business it will allow you to rapidly grow, because you’re immersing yourself in the expertise of people that have already done what you’re wanting to achieve. By investing and seeking help from those who have the experience, knowledge and skills, it means you don’t waste time and money dawdling around not knowing how to do things. This also allows you to be in the energy of people that you look up to and aspire to be, which means you get access to their codes. Energy rubs off on you, so you want to be around people who inspire and motivate you. Investing also says to the universe that you’re taking your business seriously, and that you trust yourself to make this investment back 10 fold.

As part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Yates.

Monica is a life coach, period whisper and a speaker, who helps women get into their magnetic as f**k feminine energy and men feel ecstasy and intimacy. Over the years, Monica has become an expert in helping women step out of their masculine amour, tap into their core feminine desires and live a life in alignment. Through the use of trauma healing, inner child healing, womb clearing, womb activation, subconscious reprogramming, embodiment, somatic work and a sh*t ton of other modalities, she has helped thousands of women heal their cycle, reconnect with their period, break their trauma cycles and no longer be triggered by their past.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my business back in 2018 after going through my own version of a health crisis. I was a young twenty something year old living and enjoying life. I was a Ski Instructor who worked out everyday all while still enjoying all the sweets one could enjoy. Little did I know that it was impacting my health in a way I could have ever imagined.

It wasn’t until a doctor’s visit when I realised that I might have endometriosis. My body was screaming for me to recognise that it needed help. So I cut out sugar and changed my entire lifestyle. Fast forward a few more months and a move to Europe, that’s when it hit me that this is my purpose.

So I set out to develop my life’s work by helping and empowering other women to adopt a healthy lifestyle without any deprivation and to help women understand their cycles and feel empowered by being a woman.

What started out as a health and wellness coaching business has transformed to a full suite of programs and products to serve women at every stage and level. In 2020, the Monica Yates brand hit a million in sales and is on track to hit 2–3 million in 2021.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The most interesting thing would be my account being hacked (which seems pretty tame compared to the wild year that 2020 has been!). However, it made me realise how much I rely on Instagram and how I’m grateful for this platform. I think we (including myself) demonise social media (particularly Instagram), but this is the way I connect with people, and vice versa. It was very apparent when I returned to see how many people had missed my presence, and this feeling was reciprocated. It was interesting to note how my Instagram stories proliferated upon my return and how Instagram stories really do have an impact on people’s lives (in a very positive sense). If you’re someone that is fun and inspiring to watch, when you’re not there people notice and miss the energy. This was something a lot of people highlighted when I regained access to my account.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

People always ask me who my inspiration is, and as cocky as it sounds, I am my own inspiration. My future dreams are my inspiration. I’m not trying to be anyone else, I’m just being me and this makes achieving all my goals and aspirations with such ease.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Sometimes your bad luck is your good luck”. This became very apparent to me after my ski accident. Everyone around me was emphatic, questioning “how could this happen to you?” and yes it was horrible (and I actually could have lost my leg!), it was bad luck, but it could have been a lot worse. When things don’t go my way, I often stop and remind myself that things could actually be going exactly my way.

Sometimes your ego wants to control a situation in a particular way and when your ego isn’t satisfied with the result or direction, then it’s easy to panic and think things are not on the right path, but in hindsight life is going your way because you’re always being supported. Sometimes when bad things happen, it’s actually paving the way for something greater but you just don’t realise it at the time. This is why trust in the universe and manifestation are so important.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

I’m an Australian life coach, women’s health expert who helps women clear their trauma, own their sensuality and understand the power of their cycle so they can live a life that’s turned on. I also help men in relationships with women understand how to be a better partner during different cycle stages and how to let go and lean into intimacy. One of my current focuses is to end the silent war between men and women, and to shed light on how women are emasculating men and how to stop, so they can rise into masculinity in their own terms. At only 23, I’ve built a name for myself as an expert in this space as well as a million dollar brand.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My authenticity. I have a zero tolerance attitude which is pretty apparent on my Instagram. People always give me the compliment of “You’re exactly the same in real life as you are online”, and I always reply “why wouldn’t I be, how exhausting to be somebody else online’’. I think my company not only stands out, but succeeds because I don’t do anything by the book. If something doesn’t align with my values, if it doesn’t flow or I don’t want to do something, it’s simple — I won’t. I swear a lot. I’m really myself. I’m politically incorrect. But this is so key in today’s society — I always say what everyones thinking but are too afraid to talk about.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

My desire to succeed and having a deep knowing of what I was destined to do has been my primary motivation. This journey of discovering how to naturally balance my hormones, understand trauma, and step into my feminine energy and let the masculine lead, has led me to create a thriving business where my gifts are celebrated. I know in my soul, that this is my reason for being on this planet. Every day I blow myself away with the results my clients get, the breakthroughs they have in record time and the intuitive gifts that I have within myself that help to guide my clients.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

My drive and motivation remains exactly the same as when I first started, although my future goals are now greater as my business continues to succeed. Whilst my initial inspiration and fundamentals remain the same, it’s the forever evolving aspirations that I have for my company that push me to constantly work towards creating a greater impact on the world. My heart’s desire is so strong that ignoring it would be so painful.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m in the process of writing my book which I’m so excited to publish. I always knew I’d release a book. In October/ November 2020 I began the process by publishing my online magazine UNEDITED which so far has provided 1000’s of readers with insightful articles. In my experience, I’ve found that many publications are fearful of sharing articles that may be deemed as politically incorrect. This is exactly why I introduced my own publication (and planned for the future release of my book) so I can be the voice to share what so many people are thinking but are perhaps too afraid of saying at the risk of unsettling the status quo. I’m fearless in my ambition to talk about taboo topics. UNEDITED is full of all the luxury feminine vibes without substituting educational content that will have people thinking and taking action in their life. As always, I have a lot to say, which is exactly why I’m writing my book. It will allow my words of wisdom to get into the hands of more people, so that more people can hear, understand and get behind my mission.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

It wasn’t difficult, in fact, It was quite the contrary. This achievement came with so much flow and ease because everything was so in alignment. I run my business from my heart space and feminine, I do what feels good (and equally, I don’t do what doesn’t feel good) which allows this beautiful flow. It’s my magnetism that makes selling so easy and led me to achieve my first million dollars in sales. This is exactly what I teach: the art of feminine flow in your business and life, and that creating the business and life of your dreams can be the most delicious, juicy and orgasmic thing you do everyday.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

Easy, be yourself and love your offerings so much that they sell themselves. Be the embodiment of what you’re teaching because when you are it’s a no brainer for people to buy from you simply due to the fact that you are the example right in front of them. There’s nothing that sells better than that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As cliche as it sounds, I don’t ever see anything in my business as a mistake, but rather a life lesson which will only ever make my business more robust and evolving. I’ve had a few pinnacle ah-hah moments that have allowed me to readjust the way I do something, but when you’re working from a state of feminine flow (with a touch of fierce and sass, of course), this means you’re not stressed or hustling and this is the headspace where the majority of mistakes are made.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

No, I don’t. As I mentioned before, selling is easy when you are an embodiment of what you’re teaching and so for this reason I don’t find it necessary or beneficial to have a sales team as I like to keep things raw, simple, honest and genuine.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

Energy is your #1 priority

Be yourself and remain authentic

Trust the process

Invest in your business

Go against the grain

Energy is your #1 priority

It’s 100% true, your vibe attracts your tribe. I know from experience that when I’m in a high vibe state, I’m going to show up better on Instagram, my energy is going to be more attractive for my clients and I’ll be more magnetic, therefore I’m able to make more money. This is exactly what I teach in ‘Magic, Money & Manifestation’, how to be a vibrational match for your desires.

Be yourself and remain authentic

No one likes inauthenticity. It isn’t sustainable, doesn’t last and your business will crumble because you will no longer be able to fake who you are. Remember, people’s intuition and subconscious know when someone is or isn’t authentic and will immediately pick up on this. It’s so important to be embodied in your work, because you’re actually showing people the truth of what they’re able to achieve and not just giving them a fake story.

Trust the process

Whenever you’re really in your head, it means that you’re really in your masculine, out of your feminine and not trusting that the best is yet to come. You must always remember that everything is happening for you, at the right time. When you’re not trusting, you also get yourself stressed by being a bit of a control-freak and that’s only going to make you repel things in your life. You will repel clients because you’re stressed, because stress is not a high vibe, magnetic energy.

Invest in your business.

This is simple. By investing in your business it will allow you to rapidly grow, because you’re immersing yourself in the expertise of people that have already done what you’re wanting to achieve. By investing and seeking help from those who have the experience, knowledge and skills, it means you don’t waste time and money dawdling around not knowing how to do things. This also allows you to be in the energy of people that you look up to and aspire to be, which means you get access to their codes. Energy rubs off on you, so you want to be around people who inspire and motivate you. Investing also says to the universe that you’re taking your business seriously, and that you trust yourself to make this investment back 10 fold.

Go against the grain.

Don’t be afraid to rub people the wrong way. When you try to please everyone, you please no one because to put it bluntly, you’re being a doormat trying to fulfill everyone’s expectations. There will always be people that disagree with you so you’re always better off speaking your mind, it’s only going to allow you to attract in people who are fully 100% fuck yes to you. It’s so attractive to go against the grain and speak your truth, and people will respect you for this. Ultimately, do what makes you happy in your business. If you’re excited in your business you’ll attract people who are also excited and turned on by your business. Don’t be afraid to be your fullest, sassiest, politically incorrect version of yourself.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

If you’re ever going through a period of refresh or having to restart your engine I would recommend taking some time to pull away from your business to reflect. I love to travel and when I do I’m able to see my business from a different angle and perspective. You’re too close to it sometimes so you have to disconnect to think clearly and get clarity.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Find the platforms your ideal client is hanging out on and serve them with everything you’ve got. We’re here to create impact and see a real change. So I’d recommend doing some research on your ideal client, know what makes them tick and how you can help solve their deepest pain point.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Of course!

Understand your customer journey

Be one step ahead

Prioritize white glove service and experience

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Treat your customers like gold. When you create an epic client experience they are more than likely to promote you to others. Take the time to create an incredible experience.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I will help lead the movement behind ending the silent war between men and women. My main focus in ‘be a lover, not a mother’ is to help women in turn help men make their lives easier, when there’s so much focus on female empowerment but not enough support for men. We, as women, need to stop emasculating men. It’s now our responsibility to learn how to receive from men, communicate with them, and empower them to rise again. It’s a combination of learning to receive (and to stop being a control freak) and supporting them through your words and actions so that they can rise again.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Without a doubt, Candice Owens. We are completely on the same page about gender roles and emasculation and I think we would get along like a house on fire. Candice, if you’re reading this, let’s chat!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!