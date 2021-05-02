“Inventory the day”, Liz Van Voorhis of FIT COLLECTIVE and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Inventory the day — Create a gratitude list each day that focuses on the small occurrences in life that you are grateful for. Even if you only start with one item a day. Write the list down or tell a family member or start an email exchange with a friend. It’s a great reminder how much there is to be grateful for. And during challenging times, a way to keep you going by remembering all of the blessings we have in our lives.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Van Voorhis.

Liz Van Voorhis is the founder and CEO of FIT COLLECTIVE, representing experiences, products and people on a mission to make the world a healthier place. Part bad ass. Part cyborg. All heart. She has physically been broken down and put back together repeatedly and, as a 20-year fitness professional, personally understands the role fitness plays in allowing you to live your best life. Liz’s career and passions have taken her across the country and world, building brands for companies and clients such as Gap Inc., Intel, Reebok, Beautycounter, Equinox, Women’s Health Magazine, Famous Footwear, and Sephora. She trains clients and groups independently as a N.A.S.M CPT. Like many businesses during the pandemic, FIT COLLECTIVE has pivoted to support companies in their employee engagement efforts, bringing virtual wellness experiences to thousands of people across the world!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Who knew that a job at my favorite store while in college would launch my career! I began working for Gap in 1998 as a summer job. I went on to complete a college internship and moved to San Francisco to work at their headquarters. After many roles in the company, I ultimately oversaw Promotions & Events and worked on Gap’s first mobile tour. I was hooked! This new type of marketing creating in-person experiences was what I wanted to do. After this, I moved to San Diego and started a new division for experiential marketing within Daymon Worldwide (private brand brokerage + retail events). I built a team, created the back-end infrastructure, managed a P&L, recruited 10k event staff and developed the business into a multi-million dollar division in three years as a Managing Director. We executed 40k+ events in the three years I was there. It was an extraordinary experience, but I wanted to live in a city again. After moving to NYC, I worked for LeadDog Marketing Group (now CSM) and was VP of Account Management. This role took me all over the world creating large scale experiences on behalf of global brands.

But I had been a fitness instructor on the side since college and a series of life events caused me to merge my profession and my passion into my purpose.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ve had a wild ride throughout my career working for and on behalf of global brands in four cities, traveling half a million miles, leading extraordinary teams and creating experiences for brands like Gap, Intel, Sephora, Reebok, Women’s Health Magazine, Equinox & more. My most important story is a series of events that occurred that changed the trajectory of my life and career.

I am a type 1 diabetic for 25+ years, so health has been the top value and priority that has guided my life. Beginning in 2011, I experienced six major health hardships in six years and the loss of my mother from a terminal cancer diagnosis. My fitness instructor side hustle and passion had resulted in an overuse injury and I had major hip surgery at the age of 31 to repair my joint. The recovery was massive — 10 weeks of crutches and 10 months of rehab. But this girl was determined to wear heels again and get back to my workouts! Six weeks later I was diagnosed with a DVT blood clot as a complication from the surgery. That was a Tuesday. That Friday, I spent the night in the hospital with severe abdominal pain and was diagnosed with gallstones. However, I could not have my gallbladder removed because of the blood thinner protocol I was on. A couple months later I spent three days in the hospital with Diabetic Keto Acidosis. It was the only time, besides my diagnosis, that I have ever been ill with my diabetes and was the result of a technology malfunction. In February 2012 I finally had the surgery and was so relieved to get back to my normal, healthy life! One month later my mother was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma, which if you don’t know is the worst brain tumor diagnosis possible. She was sick for one year and one month and passed away at the age of 55.

I had begun indoor cycling during my rehab from hip surgery and began teaching classes November 2014. Quickly, my classes sold out and I was asked to teach full time. I was a VP at an experiential agency, had a mortgage and a comfortable paycheck. My quick answer was no, I couldn’t possibly do that. But I knew I needed a change and had already discovered my true purpose was to Inspire Others To Be Healthier and this could be a stepping stone in transitioning my career and taking control of my life.

In June 2016, I had a unilateral mastectomy to remove an 8 cm. tumor from my right breast. They did not know with certainty at the time of removal if it was cancer. Luckily, it wasn’t and I had reconstruction surgery two weeks later. And in February 2017 I had vocal cord surgery to remove nodules that had formed from overextending my voice in classes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Confucius says “You have two lives. The second one begins when you realize you only have one.” My mother becoming ill and passing away so young was a real wake up call to me that I was not living my purpose on this planet. I was having what felt like a groundhog’s day existence and time was passing by without my gifts and magic being bestowed upon the world.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Following vocal cord surgery, I went to the beach in Mexico. I was on vocal rest and was limited in my speaking time. I was forced to listen and reflect. Reading You Are A Badass by Jen Sincero changed my life. This was the beginning of my spiritual journey (including a gratitude practice!) and this is where I wrote the business plan for what was to become my new business, FIT COLLECTIVE.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Entrepreneurship is a constant state of evolution. Throw in a pandemic and evolution becomes your way of life! My major pandemic pivot was transitioning from a consultancy that developed partnerships between brands in the fitness/wellness industry to supporting corporations with virtual wellness experiences to better engage their employees in new Work From Home environments. I’m always working on new projects but the top ones currently are our Virtual Wellness Experiences that include streaming fitness classes and wellness workshops featuring top wellness pros, FIND YOUR FIT which is a small group coaching program focused on creating better habits around Motivation, Movement, Mindfulness, Meals & Momentum and launching a podcast this year telling the stories of those who have built resiliency from hardship.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My success has been made possible by many mentors, coaches, friends and bosses along the way. But since this interview is about gratitude, I am most thankful for my friend, Katie. December 31, 2016 we were heading to an event that I had planned — the first ever New Year’s Eve party on spin bikes at our newly opened studio in the Limelight in NYC. And we couldn’t get a taxi. I was getting visibly stressed and frustrated because I don’t do late. But it was NYE and everyone was trying to get a car. Katie said to me “You really need to work on your spirituality.” In the moment, I didn’t want to hear it and was just concerned about getting to the event on time.

But the comment stuck with me. Katie has been sober for 8 year and I knew that spirituality was an important part of the recovery program she was a part of and, frankly, what had saved her life. If you had asked me prior to this, I would have checked the box for spiritual, but without truly understanding it. This was after hip surgery, blood clot, gallstones, dka, my mother’s death and my mastectomy. My vocal surgery was scheduled for two months from then. I really felt like I had been hit hard by life and that it kept kicking me while I was on the ground. But I let her words penetrate and I began a deep exploration of what spirituality meant and how a connection to a force bigger than yourself can guide you through challenging times. It was my spiritual journey and my guidance from Katie that launched my own personal gratitude practice.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that keeping the phrase as “gratitude practice” is really important. Similar to yoga. It’s the journey, not the destination and it ebbs and flows depending on how you need it in your life. When I first began my gratitude practice and creating daily gratitude lists, I was looking backwards. What I love about calling gratitude into your life is that it creates a lens of how you see the world going forward — with gratitude.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Personally, I believe knowing your purpose and being connected to an energy bigger than us is tied to gratitude. When you don’t have a north star to focus on, especially during difficult times, it feels like the world is happening to you versus for you. When you identify and align yourself with your purpose, the alignment makes it easier to feel gratitude because you know you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be — even when that is a challenging season of life.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I should have been an engineer. I am a systems thinker and have always gravitated towards science-based approaches. Meaning, the concept of “faith without evidence” has always been difficult for me. When I began my spiritual journey, I did so with the mindset that what I was doing in the past wasn’t working, so what was the harm in learning about a new way of thinking? And then the evidence emerged. I can only speak to my personal experiences but when I started focusing on gratitude on a daily basis and giving thanks for what I had, the energy, experiences and opportunities that started coming my way were all the evidence I needed.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I have found that when we are able to live a service-focused life, both personally and professionally, it increases our happiness, meaning and shifts the focus from self to others. Gratitude allows you to reflect on others in your life, see the positive they are bringing to you and reflect on how you are supporting them. Additionally, gratitude creates optimism in our lives. When you first start bringing more gratitude into your life, you are generally looking backwards. Once this becomes a practice you begin looking FORWARD with gratitude. Creating optimism, excitement and thanks for the future people and opportunities coming into your life. Increasing optimism has a direct impact on mental wellness.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

My Five Ways:

Inventory the day — Create a gratitude list each day that focuses on the small occurrences in life that you are grateful for. Even if you only start with one item a day. Write the list down or tell a family member or start an email exchange with a friend. It’s a great reminder how much there is to be grateful for. And during challenging times, a way to keep you going by remembering all of the blessings we have in our lives. Connect with others — Gratitude connects us to others in our life in small and big ways. If you’re having a particularly tough day, one approach I use is to take a couple moments to text someone in your life and tell them how grateful you are for them. Be specific and personal with what they have meant to you. This should be a surprise and unsolicited. It has the benefit of giving YOU and THEM a boost! Cultivate a forward-looking optimistic outlook — When we start paying attention to all of the small things we have to be grateful for, it changes the lens through which we see the world. A more positive, optimistic forward-looking perspective creates resiliency and reminds us we can get through anything. Focus on service — When we’re grateful for someone or something we can’t help but want to pay it forward. The more we are living our lives in service to others, the happier it makes us. Change perspective — Open our eyes to the duality of how expansive the world is and how much impact a single person or event can have is powerful. A focus on gratitude shows us how big the world is around us while also emphasizing how one small action can have massive impact in someone’s life

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I believe for all wellness habits, developing systems in the good times is most important so that when the challenging times come, you can lean into these habits and practices and use your emotional energy for the problem at hand. The two specific practices I recommend are the daily gratitude list and spontaneous gratitude texts to people in your life.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The media you consume has a large influence on your mental state and mindset. Personally, I spend about one hour a day on a walk listening to a podcast or audio book. The walk symbolizes forward momentum and gets me moving while the media is accomplishing self-learning or motivation. As mentioned, my favorite spiritual guide and where I learned about the impact of gratitude was in You are a Badass by Jen Sincero. I think everyone should read this. I also recommend listening to the stories of others who have experienced hardship. When we hear about people who have had hard times (and overcome them), we naturally develop gratitude for our lives. Great examples of this are Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins or Finding Ultra by Rich Roll. As an entrepreneur, my favorite podcast is “How I Built This”. When you hear John Mackey talk about how he raised money from friends and family to open the first Whole Foods and an epic flood destroys the store several months in, it provides perspective that anything you face can be overcome!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If there was one movement I could bring to everyone, it would be MOVEMENT. We need to move our bodies every single day. They were not made to sit in chairs. They were made to walk, run, skip, swim, dance, etc. If I was to tell you there is a magic pill that fixes almost everything in your life, most people would take it in a second. That magic pill is movement. The natural hormones that are released through exercise, the antiaging benefits, the strength (outside and inside) that you build are the pathway to the best life possible.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

@lizvanvoorhis on IG and Liz Van Voorhis on LinkedIn; www.the-fit-collective.com website

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!