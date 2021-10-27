Intuition vs. Logic & Why We Need To Find Our Intuition Again

It was finally time for my three year old daughter to move out of her cot and into her big girl bed. I’d put it off as long as I could. I was also putting off actually making the decision as to which style of bed I was going to buy for her.

So instead, I had the genius idea of asking her to choose.

I opened up the website to single beds and told her what we were doing. She was beyond excited. Then I asked her to point to any of the beds she likes.

Within about five seconds, she shouted “That one!”

I told her there are still more to look at and we can keep looking. But with conviction, she said “No, Mama, that is the bed I want.”

And when I asked her why, her answer totally floored me.

“Because it makes me feel funny,” she replied with a huge smile on her face.

Now as she is only three, she doesn’t quite yet have the language skills to explain what that funny feeling was. But as young children live in their subconsious mind and the logical part of their brains haven’t developed yet, we can safely assume that the “funny feeling” was in fact her intuition.

Her heart had simply told her what to choose. And she didn’t question it.

Now as an adult, my process would have been completely different when it came to choosing her bed.

I was already mentally listing websites to visit, I was imagining a style that would fit with her bedroom decor and I was thinking about the budget, as well as getting a bed that will last a good ten years.

And in reality, I would have had about six tabs open on my browser with wishlists on each website so I could painstakingly compare each bed in order to ensure I made the “right choice.”

This process would’ve taken me hours, spread out over a couple of weeks.

Often, the smallest decisions can be agonising. What to wear, which restaurant to eat at, what to eat at said restaurant, what to watch on television…

As we grow up and develop the logical part of our brain, we lose our intuition. And not only that, we live in a society where “following your heart” seems like a fantasy reserved only for eccentrics. We become part of a system where logic is king.

Pros and cons are listed- either mentally or on paper- for every decision we make, big or small. We need solid reasons to back our decisions, as we often have to explain or justify ourselves to others. Plus, we trust our logic more than we trust our intuition.

We end up over-analysing and worrying we are making mistakes or missing out on something better.

But intuition is a built in guidance system, given to us by nature. It helps keep us safe and steers us towards the things in life that are good for us, that will make us happy and help us achieve our goals. Overall, it just makes life flow easier.

And when we don’t listen to it, our lives actually become harder. Aside from being indecisive, if we don’t follow our heart, we end up comparing ourselves to others. We become dependent on looking to others as to what we should do and how we should do it. We think everyone else must know better and so we follow the crowd, not really standing out or living up to our fullest potential.

We become paralysed by fear and imposter syndrome.

However, with time and patience, you can get start listening to your intuition again. It has never left you, you just need to block out some of the noise to really hear it.

That means being in silence regularly and taking breaks from consuming social media.

You’ll notice that ideas and inspiration will start to come to you. You’ll start trusting yourself more so you won’t be paralysed by decision making. And things will just be more joyful and easier.