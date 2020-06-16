Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Introducing Your Children to Volunteering

There are many values and skills that can be taught through the act of helping others. Volunteering offers people the opportunity to gain more appreciation for the things they have and allows them to see the lives other people live. Parents can even get their children involved in volunteering. This builds traits like empathy, compassion, […]

By
Introducing Your Children to Volunteering - Annesley Abercorn Thrive Global

There are many values and skills that can be taught through the act of helping others. Volunteering offers people the opportunity to gain more appreciation for the things they have and allows them to see the lives other people live. Parents can even get their children involved in volunteering.

This builds traits like empathy, compassion, and education regarding the different cultures. Parents looking to introduce and teach their children about volunteering will find that there are many volunteer activities for them to choose from. To find the right opportunities and guide one’s child about volunteering, the following are just a few tips:

Make Your Opportunity

Many parents experience trouble finding volunteering opportunities for their children. Most volunteer positions have age requirements for ages 12, 13, and even 18. However, children shouldn’t have to wait until they are adults to start giving back and learning the immense value that accompanies volunteering. Parents can create ways for their children to volunteer still and give back to their community. 

Fundraising is one way to do this. Parents can work with their children to build a lemonade stand where all money raised can go towards a community project or be donated to a more significant cause. Children will enjoy being able to create refreshing drinks and receive financial donations for their hard work. Fundraising also teaches children about financial responsibility, prioritizing, and money exchange.

Find Something Fun

Volunteering doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Parents of younger children may want to look into doing more fun volunteer activities. Some opportunities may involve disaster relief or feeding the homeless. Parents can give their children gradual exposure to the many conditions affecting communities so that their children aren’t emotionally or mentally overwhelmed. Most children love animals. So, volunteering at a local animal shelter should be a fun way for children to volunteer. It teaches them how to take care of things and develop accountability.

Self-Empowerment and Initiative

Parents can teach their children about taking the initiative through volunteering. In volunteering, children are helping someone or some more significant cause. A lot of empowerment can come through taking action to fix problems or help improve conditions for others. Through becoming self-empowered, children will have a boost in self-esteem and the confidence to approach issues that surface in their own lives.

Annesley Abercorn, Founder & Chairman of the Dream Ball

A proud patriot and member of the Conservative Party, Annesley Abercorn is a notable philanthropist located in London. Throughout his life, Annesley has admired his nation's institutions and has been fascinated by its rich history. These factors have influenced a number of Annesley's personal hobbies and interests, especially collecting classic British vehicles like double decker buses and London taxis. Furthermore, Annesley is happy to support the local economy by enjoying meals at classic restaurants, traditional pubs, and trying new cuisines.

To learn more about Annesley Abercorn and his love for all things British, be sure to visit his website.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Encourage Your Children to Volunteer

by Ralph Byer
Community//

Ashley Kretzschmar Shares the Benefits of Involving Your Family in Volunteer Work

by Joey Claudio
Community//

The Endless Personal Value in Helping Rescued Animals

by Carly Sutherland

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.