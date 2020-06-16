Introducing Your Children to Volunteering

There are many values and skills that can be taught through the act of helping others. Volunteering offers people the opportunity to gain more appreciation for the things they have and allows them to see the lives other people live. Parents can even get their children involved in volunteering.

This builds traits like empathy, compassion, and education regarding the different cultures. Parents looking to introduce and teach their children about volunteering will find that there are many volunteer activities for them to choose from. To find the right opportunities and guide one’s child about volunteering, the following are just a few tips:

Many parents experience trouble finding volunteering opportunities for their children. Most volunteer positions have age requirements for ages 12, 13, and even 18. However, children shouldn’t have to wait until they are adults to start giving back and learning the immense value that accompanies volunteering. Parents can create ways for their children to volunteer still and give back to their community.

Fundraising is one way to do this. Parents can work with their children to build a lemonade stand where all money raised can go towards a community project or be donated to a more significant cause. Children will enjoy being able to create refreshing drinks and receive financial donations for their hard work. Fundraising also teaches children about financial responsibility, prioritizing, and money exchange.

Volunteering doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Parents of younger children may want to look into doing more fun volunteer activities. Some opportunities may involve disaster relief or feeding the homeless. Parents can give their children gradual exposure to the many conditions affecting communities so that their children aren’t emotionally or mentally overwhelmed. Most children love animals. So, volunteering at a local animal shelter should be a fun way for children to volunteer. It teaches them how to take care of things and develop accountability.

Parents can teach their children about taking the initiative through volunteering. In volunteering, children are helping someone or some more significant cause. A lot of empowerment can come through taking action to fix problems or help improve conditions for others. Through becoming self-empowered, children will have a boost in self-esteem and the confidence to approach issues that surface in their own lives.