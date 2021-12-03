Contributor Log In
Thrive 5×5: Today

Storytelling and too-small-to-fail Microsteps to inspire and motivate you on your well-being journey.



Thrive Today is the engine that powers Thrive’s behavior change coach in your pocket. It provides users with interactive daily content experiences and personalized recommendations across our product offerings (Reset, Challenges, Learn), helping users build and sustain healthy habits across six Journeys: Recharge, Food, Move, Focus, Money, and Connect.

Today Features: 

Microsteps — Small, science-backed steps you can take to build habits that significantly improve your life. Commit to Microsteps, track your progress, and celebrate every small win.

Expert Wisdom — Inspiring, authentic stories from high-performing people in a range of fields who are changing the way we work and live, from business leaders to champion athletes. 

Peer Inspiration — There’s something especially powerful about hearing the stories of our peers — the challenges they’re facing and the changes they’re making, one Microstep at a time. Role model stories inspire others, create a network effect, and give cultural permission. Because when people see their peers prioritizing their own-well being, they’re far more likely to get on board. 

    Christopher O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer at Thrive Global

    Christopher O'Donnell is Chief Product Officer, overseeing Thrive's product and engineering team. Christopher spent over ten years at HubSpot, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer overseeing all product and design for the global team. Under his leadership, HubSpot was ranked second in product satisfaction by G2’s Best Global Sellers for 2021, behind only Microsoft. In 2019, he was named one of Comparably’s Best Product Leaders. An established public speaker and guest lecturer at MIT Sloan, he has given product keynotes at INBOUND for years, with audiences of 10k+, and he is also the leader of the band The Providers, with 10M views on YouTube. Prior to his time at HubSpot, Christopher co-founded Firetower.app, a javascript error tracking application that was ultimately acquired by Twitter and then Google. Before that, he was Director of Product Development at Performable, where he led the design and development of Performable Analytics and Engage before the product and team were acquired by HubSpot in 2011.

